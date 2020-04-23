The Father House Church in Burnsville, organizer of Ruby's Drive Thru Pantry, will hold a food distribution Saturday, April 25, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the church, 609 West Travelers Trail.

For a $20 donation, the church says it will provide an abundance of groceries, including meat, frozen foods, dairy, produce, canned goods, assorted groceries, bread and paper products. Bring two boxes or totes. There are no income or residency requirements.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Ruby's Drive Thru Pantry is held the third Saturday of each month. More information is at www.rubyspantry.org/.

Tags

Load comments