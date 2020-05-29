Floyd death affected her personally, superintendent says

Battle: Students deserve better
School District 191 Superintendent Theresa Battle gave a frank, personal statement May 28 about the death of George Floyd
Floyd’s May 25 death while in the custody of Minneapolis police is “horrific and tragic” and has “impacted me both personally and professionally,” Battle said at the end of a virtual meeting of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board.
Protest, rioting, arson and looting followed in the days after video emerged showing Floyd lying handcuffed on his stomach while an officer pressed a knee into the back of his neck for nearly eight minutes. Floyd, who is black, complained of not being able to breathe and later lost consciousness before being taken away by paramedics.
“As a black woman,” Battle said, “I feel the generational and historical trauma of racism, genocide and bias that I and my ancestors have experienced.”
She said she reflected on the life of her great-grandmother, who was born in 1882 in Louisa County, Virginia, 30 minutes outside of Charlottesville.
“As you may recall, in 2017, neo-Nazi and white supremacists held a rally, and one of them killed Heather Heyer, who was protesting their actions,” Battle said. “So still today, with the killing of George Floyd, I am still experiencing the same racial injustice and horrors that my great-grandmother experienced throughout her life from 1882 to 1984.
“This must stop. And we must all act to make it stop.”
Before the start of the school year she said she told District 191 staff members it’s not enough to not be racist or cruel.
“We must be anti-racist,” she said. “We must be kind, culturally responsive and inclusive of all.”
Students deserve to live and attend school in surroundings where people are “culturally competent, meaning that they are self-aware, comfortable, respectful, knowledgeable and they are advocates for equity,” Battle said.
“But this week’s tragic events are a sad reminder that we have a long way to go to deliver on those expectations our students have given to us.”
She urged staff and community members to “reflect on their roles to be anti-racist, kind and inclusive.”
“I urge you to remember that everyone you encounter — each child, teenager and adult — is somebody’s someone,” Battle said. “George Floyd was somebody’s someone.”
