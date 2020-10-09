Five seek three seats on District 191 School Board

Five candidates are running on Nov. 3 for three four-year terms on the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board.
They are Hodan Ahmed, Toni Conner, incumbent Eric Miller, Suad (Sue) Said and Anna Werb.
Board members DeeDee Currier and Darcy Schatz aren’t seeking re-election.
The candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire follow.
Hodan Ahmed
Age: 42
Address: 142 E. 125th St., Burnsville
Family: Three children
Occupation: Cultural advocate
Education: College
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Parent volunteer for ISD 191, 10 years
1) Why should voters elect you to the board? Describe your qualifications and community involvement.
Community involvement: ISD 191 parent volunteer
Qualifications: Cultural liaison, ISD 191 (2015-2019); cultural advocate, ISD 196 (2019-current)
I believe everyone in our community deserves an equal opportunity education. This district is composed of a diverse group of students and parents. I strongly believe every community should have representation for all members of the community.
2) What are the most challenging issues facing the district, and how would you address them?
A. Lack of communication between teachers and families
B. Not enough staff of color
C. Limited staff accountability
I will advocate to hire more staff of color in order to create strong, representative partnerships and lasting relationships.
3) Assess the district’s response to COVID-19. Has the district done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect students on distance learning days?
I believe the district has done their best to hire cultural liaisons. However, some of the communities don’t have nearly enough support and representation to help them with their language barrier, technology, food insecurity, etc. It is difficult for parents in low socioeconomic status households to provide online educational support for all their children given the fact that most of the time parents are busy trying to financially support their families.
4) How should the district respond to declining enrollment? Did you support the closing of M.W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementary schools and Metcalf Middle School?
I think the district needs to continuously evaluate and acknowledge the ongoing and systemic problem of declining enrollment, and then find specific, appropriate solutions that meet the needs of families. I did not support closed Marion W. Savage, Sioux Trail and Metcalf because the district lost a lot of families to neighboring districts.
5) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of the educational program in District 191? Are you satisfied with efforts to close achievement gaps in the district?
I advocate doing whatever is necessary to determine what is hindering each student’s ability to excel and learn in the classroom (both in-person and virtual classes). I am not satisfied with the past efforts to close the achievement gaps in the district because everyone has to be at the table in order to successfully address it: parents, community leaders, staff and students. Once equal representation exists, then common ground can be established and potential solutions can be evaluated.
Toni Conner
Age: 62
Address: 330 E. Burnsville Parkway No. 316, Burnsville
Family: Husband deceased March 2019, mother of four adult sons, 12 grandkids
Occupation: No response
Education: A.A. Degree in business, diploma in mental health, certified in child guidance and behavior
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Volunteered for District 191 Community Pantry (food shelf), planning committee for AABCA annual retreat
1) Why should voters elect you to the board? Describe your qualifications and community involvement.
Voters should vote for me for several reasons, including:
My lifetime experience working with children.
Over 10 years working in the school system.
Advocated for my foster kids as a parent and advocated for them as a paraprofessional.
I know the need of consequences for students’ behavior as part of learning.
I know it’s important to resolve obstacles that interfere with student learning.
I have ideas to inspire students to want to learn.
It’s my passion and dedication to help students achieve their educational goals, and I have proven successes with all my kids.
My community involvement was taking my kids to annual special needs retreats, mentoring teens, volunteering in my church children’s ministry and in the church food shelf, volunteering in the Red Cross booth at the State Fair, and the booth for information on fetal alcohol syndrome at another outside event.
2) What are the most challenging issues facing the district, and how would you address them?
I believe there are three main challenging issues in the district, these being:
1) Unfortunately, distance learning is not proving to be the most effective way to teach, or for students to learn. My suggestion for this is to not only offer students online tutoring, but also offer support for their parents, too, who want to know more to help support their children.
2) The decline in educational outcomes of students of color is a issue, especially for males. We must strive to meet the overwhelming barriers and learning styles that are distracting and keeping these young students from living up to their capabilities, to lessen this achievement gap. These students need to be taught more than just STEM, they need to learn life skills and emotional well-being. These tools can help combat distractions outside of school, to help meet their educational goals.
3) Assess the district’s response to COVID-19. Has the district done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect students on distance learning days?
I believe the district is striving to do all they can with the COVID-19 constraints we all are forced to live by. This pandemic is a nuisance in all our lives, making it harder to meet the needs in education, and in all walks of life for everyone. Currently, to resolve racial and economic disparities will be an ongoing stride. Our priority now is to concentrate on the safety of all students and staff during this pandemic.
4) How should the district respond to declining enrollment? Did you support the closing of M.W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementary schools and Metcalf Middle School?
The district can help declining enrollment by offering a new up-to-date school curriculum that will intrigue our students to want to go to school and learn. We have to teach more subjects that matter to them! They will tell their friends, the word will spread, and more kids will beg their parents to let them go to school in this District. Not much looks better than kids excited and engaged in learning. I’m a witness to this.
I don’t know enough to speak on how a few other district schools could not remain open. I was told they closed due to low enrollment and some old building structural issues. However, the schools are closed now, and we can only move forward and focus on saving, and possibly increasing the enrollment of the schools.
5) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of the educational program in District 191? Are you satisfied with efforts to close achievement gaps in the district?
Well, you’re testing my skills to make a metric chart! No, I’m not satisfied with the achievement gap in this district. I am not aware of the efforts to change it, at this time. But this is one of my main reasons for running for a seat on the School Board! I really feel my ideas can help implement much-obligated changes in the curriculum, and provide skills our students require to succeed in their educational goals. This goal, most importantly, is graduating high school, with a 3.0 and above. Then, go on to become better decision makers as students embark on their future goals as citizens, community caregivers, leaders and assets to society.
Eric Miller
Age: 49
Address: 14574 Princeton Ave. S., Savage
Family: Married with three children who attend school in the district (seventh grade, fourth grade and kindergarten)
Occupation: Sales operation, DTN – Burnsville
Education: MBA Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota and B.A. Augsburg College
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
• School Board – ISD 191
• Board of directors – Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
• PTO President – Harriet Bishop Elementary
• Homeowners Association President – Savage
• Various coaching and leadership Positions – Burnsville baseball and hockey
1) Why should voters elect you to the board? Describe your qualifications and community involvement.
I’m the only incumbent in this race. Experience is important. I’ve been involved in budget challenges, contract negotiations, the hiring of superintendents, redistricting, the closure of schools, and a global pandemic. I completed all four levels of the Minnesota School Board Associations leadership training. Currently, I’m the vice-chair of the board. I welcome the chance to have new voices on our board; I am merely asking for one of your votes. In addition to my School Board experience, I have spent years volunteering as a youth sports coach, serving on my church board of directors, and leadership roles with the PTO and other nonprofit organizations. I have a B.A. from Augsburg College, where I graduated Summa Cum Laude, and an MBA from the University of Minnesota. ISD 191 is a $175 million organization, and one of the largest employers in Burnsville. I have spent years working in corporate leadership roles.
2) What are the most challenging issues facing the district, and how would you address them?
As with every school district in our state, we are challenged with inadequate state funding, which has not even kept up with inflation. This shortage, coupled with our large cross subsidy gap, has put us in budget constraints for several years. I will continue to approach this with the same priority I have used in making these hard decisions in my first term, that the students and their education comes first.
In addition, our district has a high rate of open enrollment out of the district (families who live and pay taxes in the district, but choose to send their student and their funding to other districts). This is primarily an issue of misunderstanding by our community and we need to do more in self-promotion. ISD 191 provides more opportunities for its students than any district around us.
3) Assess the district’s response to COVID-19. Has the district done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect students on distance learning days?
COVID-19 brought many unforeseen challenges and completely upturned our entire planning and scheduling. I am immensely proud of everything this district has done, from quickly reacting to the situation at the beginning to rebuilding an entire school model over the summer break. Every time we considered one challenge, we uncovered three or four more that we had not originally envisioned. We continue to develop and adapt the model, and have challenges in front of us around access, staffing, and equity, but I believe the focus, leadership, and determination in this district are up to the challenge.
4) How should the district respond to declining enrollment? Did you support the closing of M.W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementary schools and Metcalf Middle School?
We need to continue to champion the amazing things happening in our district, many of which are simply not available in neighboring districts. We need to listen to those that are leaving and have fair and honest conversations.
I was at the center of the lengthy and engaged planning that went into determining to close schools in our district. It was not an enjoyable experience, but one that was necessary. I am proud of the community involvement, transparency, and careful consideration that went into those decisions. Yes, I support the decisions.
5) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of the educational program in District 191? Are you satisfied with efforts to close achievement gaps in the district?
One key thing I’ve learned, in serving on this board, is that student success is not measured by any singular metric, no matter how easy that makes it to publish online lists. Our schools should be focused on nurturing and creating healthy, educated, confident, respectful, and productive members of society, in whatever form that takes, regardless of who they are or their background. I’m proud that we start from a foundation that recognizes that equity means each child has a different need, and a different amount of needs, to help them reach those goals.
Suad (Sue) Said
Age: 34
Address: 13053 Penn Ave. S., Burnsville
Family: Husband and four daughters, ages 1 to 13
Occupation: State of Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development
Education: B.A. in social work and A.A.S in business administration
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions:
Parent volunteer at Gideon Pond Elementary
1) Why should voters elect you to the board? Describe your qualifications and community involvement.
I believe with all my heart that it takes a village to raise a child and our community is more ready than ever before to implement changes and have those tough conversations about equity and inclusion in our education system. I want voters to know that I will always have time to listen to and support the needs of our children, families, and educators. Our educators need the tools to succeed and I want to be able to amplify their voices. To see changes in student achievement, enrollment numbers, and diversity in our educators, we need to change the course with bold ideas to avoid the same results. I want to be a part of finding solutions and I want to make education work for every child who feels like they’re being pushed out by an educational system that doesn’t reflect or work for our communities anymore.
What are the most challenging issues facing the district, and how would you address them?
The biggest challenge right now is COVID-19 and making sure our children, educators, and community members are safe, healthy, and understand what our plan is to safely start the school year.
Another issue that has been discussed over the years and I believe continues to make a huge impact is student enrollment numbers, which continues to effect funding. We have to rethink our approach to education by partnering with families and community members.
Teachers are the world makers and give our children purpose, so I believe it is important for School Board members to listen and address every concern and the challenges of our educators.
3) Assess the district’s response to COVID-19. Has the district done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect students on distance learning days?
We are so fortune to be able to provide technology for all of our students in the district to be able to succeed in distance learning days. Right now, more than ever we have to provide assistance and clear communication with families and students. What the district is doing well is making sure that parents are involved as much as possible and recognizing that families are adjusting many things in their lives, and outreach to each family is the best tool we have. The district invested in cultural liaisons, social workers, and counselors for reasons like this and I know they will continue to provide services for all of our families.
4) How should the district respond to declining enrollment? Did you support the closing of M.W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementary schools and Metcalf Middle School?
I think for many families it’s due to a lack of communication or miscommunication they experienced. That alone creates fear and families could feel blindsided by decisions made by the district over the years. There were exit surveys done a few years ago and I think we must re-examine them to understand the reasons behind why families left.
I suggest we create a small task force to do this and it will help us create a new strategic plan to strengthen our schools and pathways. The district must continue to improve efforts to listen to and respond to families’ needs. I believe that the district did what is necessary to provide education for our children in a cost-effective way, though I understand both sides of this decision.
5) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of the educational program in District 191? Are you satisfied with efforts to close achievement gaps in the district?
Assessing individual growth or individual student performance will continue to be an effective way to measure metrics, so that teachers at the classroom are aware of where their gaps are with each student. We must meet students where they are at and make education applicable to that. Student achievement efforts should be flexible and open to trying new and bold ideas. We have phenomenal educators in our district that can take on this task and that are mindful of each family.
Anna Werb
Age: 48
Address: 12400 Allen Drive, Burnsville
Family: Jason (spouse), Morgan (daughter, 24) Addison (son, 10), Ada (daughter, 7)
Occupation: Senior account consultant, BlueCross BlueShield of Minnesota
Education: Apple Valley Senior High School, Minnesota School of Business, Dakota County Technical College
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Diversity and Inclusion Committee at BCBSMN, member of William Byrne Elementary PTO
1) Why should voters elect you to the board? Describe your qualifications and community involvement.
I am currently a district parent and PTO member. I work at a health care company and have experience in health care benefits and union plans. I am also actively involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at my employer and in my community. I have done outreach to city leaders, to try and bridge relationships toward creating better racial equity. I am already a district ambassador and I try to be a positive representative of our district in the community and on social media. I am helping to develop a mentor program with the high school. I am very involved and have many ideas that I think could help our district. I also intend to listen to your ideas. This is about making the district better for all of you.
2) What are the most challenging issues facing the district, and how would you address them?
Budget cuts, declining enrollment and a lack of racial equity and health equity. My vision is to implement a community school model in our district. It could potentially resolve a lot of our issues by simply using this strategy alone. It integrates addressing the whole student and all their needs. It partners with family and community organizations to provide opportunities and supports for educational success. I believe incorporating this design will attract families as it shows a supportive school community. Budgets may be lightened by incorporating services from the community on site in the school. There is also greater racial equity achieved as these models have been proven to show increased test scores, fewer absences, higher graduate rates and fewer behavioral issues. It is a core element of an equity strategy that benefits all students.
3) Assess the district’s response to COVID-19. Has the district done enough to ensure that racial, economic and other disparities do not negatively affect students on distance learning days?
I believe our district has responded effectively and adequately to COVID, and carefully considered those who need additional resources to be able to effectively learn through distance learning. However, it is a continuously evolving field. It is something we are new to and as we experience it more, we need to get better at it and understand the areas we can improve on. This means the district will need to continue to find sources for free meals, free technology, and any other free resources available to those who do not have those things at their disposal.
4) How should the district respond to declining enrollment? Did you support the closing of M.W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementary schools and Metcalf Middle School?
I believe the district should respond by creating a clear plan to bring students and families back to our district. I do believe a community school would attract families back here as it is a desirable model and gaining in popularity nationally. I supported the closing of M.W. Savage and Metcalf but not Sioux Trail. I felt that having two schools within a mile of each other closing and so close to the Eagan border would push more families to open enroll in our neighboring district.
5) What metrics do you use to measure the effectiveness of the educational program in District 191? Are you satisfied with efforts to close achievement gaps in the district?
No, I am not satisfied. We need to move past the times of standardized achievement tests and place emphasis on graduation rates, academic improvement, socioemotional well-being, or performance-based testing. What I use to measure our district is the number of students we have who graduate and go on to college. We should be doing better to close achievement gaps. Increased instructional time in small groups coupled with supplemental learning can provide the needed assistance as well as connections between parents, students, teachers, and community support to aid those learners who are struggling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.