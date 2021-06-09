City increases inclusion efforts
Burnsville had a pair of firsts at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Proclamations were read recognizing Juneteenth, the annual holiday celebrating emancipation from slavery in the United States, and LGBTQ Pride Month in June.
Another first will come Saturday, June 19, with a city-sponsored Juneteenth celebration from 1-3:30 pm. at North River Hills Park. It was suggested by the pastor of a mostly Black congregation in Burnsville, which is helping plan the debut event.
“We are working on trying to engage the community differently than we have in the past, and better,” said Amber Jacobson, the city’s experience and engagement manager.
It’s all part of an evolution that has included the annual International Festival of Burnsville, equity education for City Council and staff members and the council’s 2019 selection of “You Belong Here” as the city slogan, according to Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.
“All of these things are building blocks in building a transformational culture of inclusion and welcoming and everybody belongs in Burnsville,” said Kautz, who has witnessed the city’s changing demographics in nearly 26 years as mayor.
The Rev. John William Gordon, pastor of Spirit of Truth Church with his wife, Julie Gordon, brought the idea for a Juneteenth event to Jacobson.
“I just took a long shot to see if there was any interest,” said Gordon, whose 125-member congregation has leased space in Burnsville for more than 20 years and is looking to build a church home on West Highway 13. “I was pleasantly surprised that there was immediate interest in investment in this celebration.”
Observed every June 19, Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day or Liberation Day — commemorates the Union Army proclamation of freedom from slavery in Texas, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln outlawed slavery in the rebel states through the Emancipation Proclamation.
Gov. Tim Walz has urged Minnesota lawmakers to make Juneteenth a state holiday. Forty-seven states recognize it in some fashion, though only Texas has adopted it as a paid holiday for state employees.
Juneteenth events are common in Minneapolis, and Apple Valley held its first last year, said Gordon, who lives in Rosemount. His church is one of “a few mostly Black congregations in the south suburbs, so if we didn’t recognize it or emphasize it, then I don’t know who else would,” Gordon said.
The original conception of July 4, Independence Day, didn’t include Black people, he said.
“Juneteenth is a way for us to celebrate freedom again in a different way that includes and recognizes the struggles of Black families,” he said.
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, Gordon thought Juneteenth would be a way to reunite people.
“The Black community has had a tough go this past year as well,” he said. “The solution to the difficult challenges that we face is to get to know each other and to celebrate with each other.”
Along with the city and church, event partners are the Dakota County Library and the Burnsville YMCA.
Activities will include book and poetry readings, music from the Tropics Steel Drum Band and gospel singers UPG, a line dance party, children’s crafts, and food for purchase from Jersey Mike’s. Members of the Burnsville High School Black Student Union will be on hand.
“We really wanted to make this a community event,” Jacobson said.
Gordon will speak on building relationships across the community.
“And be intentional about getting to know people who you don’t normally get to know who are not like you — the Black community, the white community, other communities,” he said. “Just get to know one another and we’ll soon realize that we have more in common than we have different.”
City Council members and top city staffers have been attending sessions on equity and inclusion led by the YMCA of the North’s Equity Innovation Center.
“This is about transformational work,” Mayor Kautz said. “What we’re doing is really understanding our biases and making sure that we’re aware of them. Those are implicit biases as well as areas that are blind spots for us.”
Officials plan to work with the YMCA to make sessions available to the public, she said.
Information about the Juneteenth event is at https://burnsvillemn.gov/calendar.aspx?eid=14051.
