First-year principal honored for leadership

For Selim, education was the great equalizer
At his first staff meeting, rookie principal Mohamed Selim played a video of “The Lone Nut,” a shirtless guy alone in a crowd whose uninhibited dance moves eventually inspire a gleeful mob.
In Selim’s first year at William Byrne Elementary School in Burnsville, the staff seems to have responded to his inducement.
Selim is the winner of the Leadership in Action Award, one of this year’s One91 Community of Excellence Awards in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
His nominators were five William Byrne teachers.
“I was inviting them to join me,” he said of the video. “And I would say everyone really stepped up this year. I can’t speak highly enough of our staff here at Bryne. I like to brag about them all the time, because I think we just have a group of phenomenal educators.”
The principal “leads by example, frequently modeling and coaching us in new instructional strategies that motivate staff and students,” said a testimonial from Lisa Hanson, Pattie Hansmann, Sarah Gant, Deb Wurdeman and Jennifer Schemenauer.
Under his leadership, teachers “feel safe to dream big and take risks,” they said. Selim has rebuilt the Parent-Teacher Organization “from the ground up,” stepped in as substitute gym teacher or math inteventionist when needed and proven himself an empathetic problem-solver.
“An example of this was seen at the beginning of the year when we had to downsize a grade level,” the teachers said. “Thinking outside of the box, Mr. Selim reached out to staff and was able to facilitate the movement of four teachers to different grade levels in a way that made everyone feel heard and satisfied.”
Only through education
Born in Egypt, Selim came to Minnesota as an adolescent with his mother and two siblings. His father had come earlier, working in nursing homes and sending money home.
The one-income family was “extremely poor,” said Selim, who lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Richfield and grew up believing education was the great equalizer.
After struggling with a new language and new environment in middle school, Selim gained confidence at Richfield High School, where he graduated in 2002.
He earned his bachelor’s degree, masters in elementary education and K-12 principal license from the University of Minnesota. Selim is finishing doctoral studies at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
“It’s the American dream in a lot of ways,” said Selim, who was the first in his family to attend college and was followed by his younger siblings.
He became an educator 12 years ago, teaching sixth grade at Global Academy, a first-year charter school then in Columbia Heights. More than 90 percent of students receive free or reduced-price lunch, Selim said.
“But they’re also a school that is beating the odds in terms of student performance year after year,” he said. “It’s been a valuable experience for me. I was there as a first-year teacher but also as a founding teacher.”
He developed curriculum for the school, was promoted to dean of students and joined the School Board, serving for four years.
Selim then worked as math coordinator for the Harvest Network of charter schools in north Minneapolis. He was then hired as assistant director of another charter, Tesfa International School in Columbia Heights.
“I would say charter schools in particular really often started in areas where there is a perception that perhaps certain students are not getting their needs met in traditional schools,” Selim said. “Not all charter schools are created equal. Some are phenomenal and some should not exist because they are not run very well.”
A Burnsville resident looking for his first principalship, Selim jumped at the chance to apply for the William Byrne job.
His beliefs about education apply to both charter and traditional public schools.
“I believe that all students, regardless of their background, can perform extremely well academically,” Selim said. “Often what’s missing is perhaps the expectations were not there, or we haven’t created the culture and the environment that kids really need to perform at their peak. And I think that’s our job as educators, to create that environment, create that culture, remove barriers.”
District 191 gets it, according to Selim.
“We have the right mindset around the equity work,” said Selim, whose daughter Lara is in first grade at Harriet Bishop Elementary and son Adam is in preschool at Hidden Valley Elementary. “It’s been kind of the umbrella for everything that we do, and it’s the lens we use to make any decisions as well. I’ve been overly impressed by that work in our district.”
Selim will remain next year at William Byrne, now a STEM magnet school that will adopt the Pathways model with the rest of the district’s elementary schools.
“You provide students with all those experiences,” he said. “That’s what you want to see in an elementary school, when kids are young enough and they’re super-motivated and excited about all these opportunities.”
The current distance learning has its silver linings, Selim said. William Byrne is achieving about 95 percent attendance, and some students have re-engaged in a way that was missing before, he said.
“For a few of our kids, this format seems to really suit them. ... Obviously, we miss our kids. Education is about relationships and that personal connection. We’re trying to do that in this new format and stay connected to our families. but it is challenging, and we really do miss our kids.”
Community of Excellence winners
Other winners of the district’s 2020 Community of Excellence awards are:
Excellence in Educational Support — Maggie Kaurman and Shelly Felton, both educational assistants at Nicollet Middle School.
Teaching Excellence —Janelle Grueneich, teacher at Nicollet Middle School; and Julia Ulrich, teacher at Sky Oaks Elementary.
Collaboration and Partnership — Rahn Elementary WIN (What I Need) Time team: Lori Keuler, Keri Peterson, Lisa Lauer, Kayla Zwicke, Kim Olson and Angie Arias.
Community Engagement — Hamde Daoud, clerical, Community Education.
Innovation — Anne Werner Dempsey, teacher, Burnsville High School.
Spirit of Excellence — Rebecca Buck, teacher, Gideon Pond Elementary.
