Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.