Minneapolis firefighter Andrew Kaufmann was working a 72-hour shift during the protest and rioting that followed George Floyd’s death in police custody May 25.
Until Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard, firefighters had trouble responding to the burning buildings, said Kaufmann’s wife, Briana Larson Kaufmann.
“He had gotten rocks thrown at him, and jars of urine,” she said.
At about 11 p.m. on June 1, Kaufmann and his crew were leaving the scene of an apartment fire they’d been able to contain. The father of two sons, 1 and 4, was due home in Burnsville the next morning.
Then things got scary.
Kaufmann slumped over in his jump seat in the cab of the fire truck. A crewmate yelled for the truck to stop. Paramedics measured his blood pressure and pulse, which were dropping quickly. Kaufmann was admitted to Hennepin County Medical Center before midnight.
“He had to be shocked to keep him alive, because his heart rate was dropping so quickly,” said his wife, adding that he was conscious during the procedure.
Once stabilized, Kaufmann was diagnosed with third-degree heart blockage — “where basically the top and bottom of his heart weren’t talking to each other,” said Larson Kaufmann, a neurology nurse at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Kaufmann was extubated on June 3 and able to talk to his wife, though not in person because of COVID-19.
On June 5, he and his family got their answer: Lyme disease.
“Specifically, Lyme carditis, which affects the heart,” Larson Kaufmann said. “I’m a nurse, and I didn’t know a lot about Lyme disease.”
She figures he got the tick-borne illness clearing brush at their home on Loop Road in heavily wooded southwest Burnsville, which the family had been remodeling and moved into just before the pandemic hit.
“He never saw a tick or removed a tick,” said Larson Kaufmann, a 2003 graduate of Lakeville High School. “He was just familiar with Lyme disease as the ‘bullseye’ and joint tenderness or stiffness, which he didn’t have.”
The diagnosis was a relief but also a cause of anxiety. Because of his weakened heart, Kaufmann has had two temporary pacemakers. A permanent one would end his hard-won firefighting career, his wife said.
“He and I joke that we had midlife crises in our 30s, and we both changed careers to public service,” Larson Kaufmann said.
She switched from working on the business side at Fairview Health Services to nursing. Her husband, a project manager for an IT firm, wrestled with ditching that career and following in the footsteps of his father, who had been a volunteer firefighter.
He inquired about volunteering for Lakeville but lived too far from the station, Larson Kaufmann said. He learned from fellow members of the Air Force National Guard that Minneapolis was hiring.
“He physically prepared for three months for it,” Larson Kaufmann said. “There’s a physical test you have to pass. And then there is a psychological exam you have to pass. And then you get an interview — maybe.”
Minneapolis hired Kaufmann in 2017. A permanent pacemaker would have ended his career three years later.
“It’s too much liability for them if his heart is 100 percent dependent on it, which was just devastating to him,” Kaufmann’s wife said. “But that was not the case.”
He no longer needs a pacemaker as he completes a 42-day regimen of intravenous antibiotics, Larson Kaufmann said. The “cautiously optimistic” prognosis is that his heart function will return to normal.
On June 13 Kaufmann posted on the Meal Train website set up to help his family.
“Today I got to go home!” Kaufmann wrote. “I walked out of HCMC with a prescription for some antibiotics and nothing more. The early prognosis was different than this. ... I believe this outcome is due to the level of care I received and lots of prayer.”
He thanked the crews from Minneapolis Fire Task Force 1 and the “good guys in the County Ambulance (who) did their hero stuff.”
And this:
“Do your tick checks. I’ve learned a lot about Lymes this past two weeks. The disease can manifest itself in many ways; for me that was blocking my natural heart rate. That small bug can cause some big issues.”
Kaufmann’s Meal Train site is at https://bit.ly/3hzxQsK.
