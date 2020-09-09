Fire Muster organizers offer a substitute for canceled festival
Fire trucks and fireworks are staples of Burnsville Fire Muster, the annual post-Labor Day community celebration.
So are bands, beer, a parade, carnival rides, kids activities and food.
Because of the pandemic, those will have to wait for another day. But Fire Muster organizers have managed to salvage a one-day version of the event aptly named Fire Trucks and Fireworks.
A reverse drive-by fire truck parade and water cannon display will be held
Saturday, Sept. 12, from 5-10 p.m. in Civic Center Park, the traditional Fire Muster grounds.
The day will be capped by a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show from the top of Buck Hill, with visibility for miles around and limited on-site parking at the ski slope.
“I joked that this is kind of our 39th and a half year celebration. It would have been our 40th,” said City Council Member Vince Workman, the council’s liaison to the Fire Muster board. “We were going to go big this year and throw a huge party.”
Instead, the board took its cue from the Minnesota State Fair and canceled the event, typically held from Wednesday through Saturday the week of Labor Day.
“When we were told it just isn’t feasible to hold a Fire Muster this year, my heart stopped,” said a statement from Tami Allen, Fire Muster board chair and a longtime volunteer. “This year was to be a really big celebration for us. We had really big things planned. When the State Fair canceled, I knew we were next.”
Summertime community celebrations in Lakeville, Eagan and Apple Valley were also canceled.
But City Council Member and Fire Muster volunteer Dan Kealey noticed that Lakeville still managed to stage a socially distanced Fourth of July fireworks show.
Working with Fire Muster board members and Buck Hill owner Dave Solner, Kealey led the charge for a fireworks show, consulting with the state attorney general’s office on health protocols for holding such an event during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Fire Engine Club of Minnesota — whose members provide the vintage vehicles and apparatus seen in the Fire Muster parade and displayed on the festival grounds — asked the city’s permission to do a drive-through display and water demonstration.
“At a time when COVID has canceled so many events, we found a way to bring fireworks and a fire truck display to the city of Burnsville,” Kealey said.
Look for a proper 40th anniversary celebration in 2021, Allen said.
Truck parade
Vehicles can enter Civic Center Parkway from 134th Street and meander past the display of trucks and firefighters demonstrating a water cannon used to put out building fires.
Viewers are asked to stay in their vehicles at all times and exit onto Nicollet Avenue.
Fireworks
The gates at Buck Hill will open at 8:30 p.m., an hour before the show. Parking is limited to the first 500 cars.
Other recommended sites for viewing from your vehicle are the south side of Burnsville Center, Crystal Lake and the streets surrounding Buck Hill.
Viewers congregating in parking areas are asked to stay in their vehicles.
Allen thanked Buck Hill for hosting the show. The Fire Muster board lacked the people and funds that would have been needed to block off areas to hold the show at Civic Center Park, she said.
Information
Event information is at www.burnsvillefiremuster.org/fire-trucks-and-fireworks.
Heart of the City Race
The Heart of the City Race, which is run annually in Burnsville the first Saturday after Labor Day and shares promotional and other ties with the Fire Musters, is virtual this year.
Kealey, a leader of the event, said participants were asked to register and complete a 5K, 10K or 15K route of their choice by Monday, Sept. 13.
The Heart of the City Race is a nonprofit event to support the Kids Feeding Kids program of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities.
