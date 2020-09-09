Fire Trucks and Fireworks

File photo

The 40th annual Burnsville Fire Muster is canceled because of COVID-19, but organizers have salvaged an event on Saturday, Sept. 12, to take the place of the annual community festival. Vintage fire engines will be on display in Civic Center Park for drive-by viewing, and fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m. at Buck Hill. Above is a line of trucks from the 2019 Fire Muster Parade.