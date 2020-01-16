Building has reached ‘end of life’
The replacement of Burnsville’s Fire Station 1 probably can’t come soon enough for the firefighter-paramedics who work out of it.
Cracks in brick walls let water in, said Park, Recreation and Facilities Director Garrett Beck. Leaks drip from above.
“We have been nursing this building along, keeping it on life support, until we get to the opportunity to replace it with a new station,” Beck told the City Council at a work session Tuesday.
After being identified for replacement in a 2015 study of city facilities, the station has found its place on the priority list. The project, estimated at $14.6 million, will break ground in September and, weather permitting, should be done 11 or 12 months later, Beck said.
It follows a full renovation of police headquarters, with garage, and smaller upgrades at City Hall.
A consultant found in 2015 that Fire Station 1 has reached its “end of life,” Beck said.
Built in 1976 as the police headquarters, it became one of two fire stations in 1989, located on the south end of town.
The current site at 911 W. 140th St. is unusable for a new station, so last October the council authorized the purchase of land in the Pinnacle Park area at 2100 W. 143rd St. and 14275 Newton Ave.
Kraus-Anderson has been hired as the construction manager, and CNH Architects will design the building.
“The building will be a model for firefighter health and wellness,” said a city staff report.
The particular needs of firefighting — such as keeping used firefighting garb out of living spaces, lighting the building to smooth the transition from waking to going on a call, and providing post-call decompression space for responders — will be factored into the design, Beck said.
The building will include administration and training space and individual bunk rooms and serve as a back-up emergency operations center.
“This is a public building, which will include some welcoming spaces for the community,” the report said.
Staffers plan to introduce the project to the public this summer at events such as Party on the Plaza and the Fire Muster.
