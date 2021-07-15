Fire Muster is ‘full speed ahead’ in September

State Fair was a cue
With community festivals in various stages of COVID-19 comeback, organizers of the Burnsville Fire Muster in September trained their sights on one event: the Minnesota State Fair.
Fair officials, and even Gov. Tim Walz, have signaled for months the event would return in August after last year’s COVID-19 cancellation. The fair’s board of managers made the expected official with a June 11 vote to proceed.
Organizers of the Fire Muster, with its late-season, post-Labor Day spot on the festival calendar, had their cue and time to plan.
“When they said go, we kind of just kicked into high drive,” said Burnsville City Council Member Vince Workman, the council liaison to the Fire Muster board. “I’ve been working on sponsorships.”
The outcome was expected and organizers were prepared, said Tami Allen, who is serving her last year as Fire Muster chair after taking over in 2018.
“I started planning back in April, knowing that we were going full speed ahead,” Allen said. “That was our cue — if the State Fair can do it with more than a million in attendance, we can do it with 20,000.”
Not all local festivals have pulled off a full comeback. The early-season Dan Patch Days in Savage was canceled after being scheduled for June 24-27.
According to an April 2 article in the Savage Pacer, organizers said then-ongoing state pandemic restrictions, especially around social distancing, made festival planning too uncertain.
It was unclear whether restrictions would be eased before the event, and if they weren’t, money spent on insurance and licenses would be lost if organizers had to cancel, the article said. Dan Patch Days is aiming for a full reboot in 2022.
Organizers of Eagan’s July 4th Funfest voiced similar concerns about restriction uncertainties and the lead time needed for planning and fundraising. The evening’s traditional fireworks were held but without the bands, food trucks, carnival and other amenities of the daylong festival.
After last year’s COVID-19 cancellation, Fire Muster organizers want to be at full strength with their Sept. 7-11 event, which marks its 40th anniversary and coincides with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday.
“Last year was our 40th but we didn’t get to celebrate,” Allen said. “This year we’re claiming it as a do-over.”
The event’s core dependable donors are returning with levels of support similar to what they provided in previous years, she and Workman said.
“The goal is to try to make this a big one because it’s our 40th,” Workman said. “I mean, this thing’s older than me.”
The Fire Muster’s traditional fire truck and fire safety themes are a reminder of firefighters’ bravery at the Twin Towers on 9/11.
“We’re going to try to find a way to really make that special,” Workman said.
Some 40 vintage fire trucks are expected for Saturday’s combined fire truck and community parade and truck display on the Fire Muster grounds in Civic Center Park, Allen said. Thanks to a revitalized Minnesota Fire Engine Club, the contingent will be the festival’s largest in 20 years, she said.
The traditional Fire Muster fireworks show will be held Saturday night, but organizers are seeking funding for Friday fireworks, too, Allen said.
Takin’ It To The Limit: an Eagle Tribute will play Saturday night along with the Fabulous Armidadillos. Friday night music has yet to be booked.
A Fire Muster farewell
Allen, a Burnsville resident and Fire Muster volunteer for a dozen years, said this year will be her last in charge. The soon-to-be empty nester said she and her husband, Paul, eventually plan to leave Minnesota.
Allen suffers from leiomyosarcoma, a soft-tissue cancer.
“If we’re still in Burnsville I will always help out,” she said, “but the plan is to kind of move to warmer weather. The bottom line is that the six years with the chemo has really kicked my butt. It takes a lot out of you to run the Fire Muster, and I’m not sure I have that. I’m stage 4 uncurable, so I will be on chemo for the rest of my life.”
Festivalgoers have seen her alternately “bald” and “with hair down to my butt,” Allen said.
“They gave me 14 months,” she said of her original prognosis. “It’s been over six years. That’s the main thing.”
