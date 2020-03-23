An early-morning fire Saturday at the Ridgeview Condominiums in Burnsville injured one person and dislocated residents of six units.
Firefighters responded at 12:32 a.m. to a reported smoke alarm at the building on the 12900 block of Nicollet Avenue South. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and rescued one adult, who was hospitalized in serious condition with fire-related injuries, a Burnsville Fire Department news release said.
The six units cannot be occupied “for a period of time,” it said.
The building does not have fire sprinklers.
The American Red Cross said it helped seven people after the fire.
Burnsville was assisted on scene by mutual aid fire crews from a
Allina EMS, Apple Valley and Bloomington.
