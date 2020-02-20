Fire Department will put pride on display

Donations fund honor guard formation
Putting its pride on display, the Burnsville Fire Department is forming an honor guard.
Community donations are in hand to equip and train a six- to eight-member guard whose detail will include presenting colors at civic functions and firefighter funerals.
“There’s a lot of pride in the fire service, and honor and integrity,” said Neal Dwyer, the department’s training captain. “Having an honor guard of us in Burnsville will help us sustain that mission.”
Dwyer noted that the Police Department has an honor guard whose functions include posting colors at the mayor’s annual State of the City address.
“Not that we want to hone in on their territory,” he said, “but we would love to perform such a function.”
Donations of $8,000 from the Burnsville Lions Club and $2,000 from the Arbors at Ridges senior residence in Burnsville will fund full ceremonial uniforms, flags, training, and honorary axes and pike poles.
“There’s a lot to make it very crisp and clean and professional,” Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann said.
Burnsville’s 44-member career fire and ambulance service will join other Minnesota fire departments with honor guards, including Eagan, Minneapolis, St. Paul and West Metro, Jungmann said.
Honor guards reflect the paramilitary nature of fire departments, with their reverence for the fire service and for a chain of command, he said.
“I think all of that comes out of a military foundation, that you’re willing to put your life on the line for people that you don’t even know, but you’re sworn to protect and serve,” Jungmann said.
He credited Dwyer with building support for an honor guard. The chief and the department’s captains and firefighters unions are behind it, Dwyer said. The 17-year firefighter, who served on the honor guard while working in Superior, Wisconsin, is one of a handful of Burnsville department members with honor guard experience.
“We’re a little late to the party, but it’s better late than never,” Dwyer said.
Jungmann said he hopes the guard will be able to participate in the annual Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service held on the state Capitol grounds the last Sunday in September. Since 1881, 227 Minnesota firefighters have died in the line of duty, according to the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation.
Dwyer never presented colors or guarded a casket at a line-of-duty funeral in Superior. But he served at a number of funerals for retired firefighters.
“As career firefighters, we live a third of our lives with these people,” he said. “You really become family.”
Lions Club donations
In addition to donating $8,000 for the honor guard, the Lions donated $24,000 for a shade shelter for the Burnsville Skate Park and $5,000 for stovetop fire stops, which extinguish kitchen fires.
The Lions presented a ceremonial check for all three donations at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
