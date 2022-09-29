Fire Department seeks fire-safety fixes at apartment complex

Management slow to respond, chief says
A Burnsville apartment complex with fire-safety features in disrepair is the subject of a sustained enforcement campaign by the city’s Fire Department.
Fire doors, garage sprinkler systems, exit lighting, trash chute doors and smoke alarms were found to be deficient at Parkvue Flats Apartments, 1501 Burnsville Parkway, said Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann.
The department is working with the management company of the three-building, 318-unit complex to get the problems fixed, Jungmann said in an interview.
“We’re seeing some action now,” he said. “But it took us going up the ladder at the management company and having some pretty high-up folks there come into town and literally walk them through there and tell them that we’re going down the enforcement route, and that we’re going to use every tool available to us to correct this.”
They include civil penalties or revocation of the complex’s rental license — a step the city has taken only once, in 2012, when it closed the then-dilapidated Country Village Apartments until widespread building- and fire-code violations were fixed.
“I would say I’m not at the point where I’m ready to go to the (City Council) and say let’s pull their rental license,” Jungmann said. “But that option is on the table, and I’m not going to take it off the table. I’m hoping we can get to the point of compliance sooner rather than later so we don’t have to go down that road.”
Many of the problems at Parkvue Flats were flagged in May, when the Fire Department did its annual inspection of the complex’s common areas. The department does annual common-area inspections of rental housing. The city’s Rental Inspection Department inspects individual units every three years.
An Aug. 6 arson fire at the complex displaced about half of the 100 households in a five-story building. A Brooklyn Center man allegedly doused his girlfriend with rubbing alcohol during an argument inside her apartment before setting fire to the building.
Jourdan Murray Thigpen, 27, is charged with first- and second-degree arson and threatening violence with intent to terrorize. The woman told police he began yelling at her when she arrived home later than usual after working an overnight shift.
Jungmann, who was on the scene that day, said he heard echoing sounds from a number of the units suggesting the batteries in their smoke alarms were low.
“And it had been that way for a while,” he said, noting there were no fatalities or significant injuries in the fire. “Simple maintenance issues like keeping up on batteries and smoke alarms was an issue at that point. I would say if you go out there today, you don’t see as much of that.”
After the fire, the department went to higher-ups in the management company, Bridge Property Management, to address the unit smoke alarms and redouble efforts to address the common-area problems inspectors found in May, Jungmann said.
The complex, formerly Burningham Apartments, doesn’t have fire sprinklers in the main buildings but does in three underground garages. One doesn’t work and two are “holding on by a thread,” the chief said.
Some of the hallway fire doors didn’t close and latch, and some of the automatic-closing mechanisms in the fire-rated laundry chute doors didn’t work, he said. Those problems aren’t specific to one building, Jungmann said.
“The management company has been aware since May of those issues,” he said, noting that fire officials initially worked with the complex’s site manager. “On the sprinkler system front, they’ve been aware longer than that. It was written up in the enforcement report back in May and then they’ve been inspected every month since. For three months, we’ve basically seen nonresponsiveness on that.”
The problems at Parkvue Flats have escalated beyond what the city usually deals with, Jungmann said.
“I will tell you they’re not the only ones that we’re starting to see this on,” he added. “We’re working with another property currently and there’s some others that are kind of popping up on our radar ... ”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some apartment residents were afraid to let unit inspectors in, “which is completely understandable,” Jungmann said.
But some properties are “now slipping into disrepair where they need more monitoring and enforcement to keep them functional.”
The city recently completed unit inspections at two of the Parkvue Flats buildings and is waiting to inspect the fire-damaged building until the units are restored, Jungmann said.
Damage in most of the units was limited to smoke and fire, he said.
New York-based Abacus Capital Group sold the complex to a Salt Lake City firm for $49.5 million in a deal that closed in December 2021, the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported.
The Journal reported that the complex sold to Bridge Investment Group for a price far above Abacus’ original acquisition price of $29.5 million in 2017, according to county property records.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.