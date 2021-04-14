Rising demand for service concerns Burnsville council
Among the dozens of data points Burnsville Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann presented to the City Council at a work session Tuesday, two startled Council Member Dan Kealey.
Fifty-eight times in 2018 and 57 in 2019, the city’s combined fire and ambulance service had no units available to dispatch to calls.
That was up from 31 in 2016 and 38 in 2017.
“That, to me, is a scary proposition for a city to be in when people pay taxes and our first duty is to protect our citizens,” Kealey, noting that the calls were handled by mutual aid from neighboring cities.
“Oh, my God,” was her reaction to the data, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
The department is recommending a sharp staffing increase to adequately cover a city where Jungmann said call volume will continue to rise 3% to 7% a year and 78% of calls are for emergency medical service.
The 48-member department is seeking 16 additional full-time employees, including six for ambulance crews.
Jungmann is getting a head start by applying for a $1.53 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The grant, through the agency’s Staffing For Adequate Fire And Emergency Response program, would fund three new firefighter-paramedics for three years.
A 2016 SAFER grant brought $1.12 million to fund four firefighter-paramedics for two years. The city now funds the positions, which allowed the department to deploy a third ambulance 12 hours a day.
The city will likely have to fund more positions.
“We’ve got some work to do,” the mayor said.
“The responsibility falls on the five people at this dais to make the decisions to give you the support you need,” Kealey told Jungmann.
The frequency of concurrent incidents — four or five at a time requiring a Fire Department response — continues to rise.
The number of times with four concurrent incidents rose from 102 in 208 to 191 in 2019, according to department figures.
The number of times with five concurrent incidents rose from 37 in 2008 to 81 in 2019.
“That continues to exceed our capacity given our current resource allocation,” Jungmann said.
Years of large imbalances between the number of times Burnsville received mutual aid and provided it have been remedied by adding the third ambulance, department figures show.
“For a number of years, it wasn’t real mutual,” Jungmann said. “We were receiving a lot more than we were giving.”
Burnsville was close to being told by neighboring communities its level of dependence on them couldn’t persist, he said.
“We’ll be back there if we don’t take some action to stay up with that,” the chief said.
Combined fire and medical calls rose from 6,010 in 2015 to 7,279 in 2019. Numbers of 7,351 and 7,696 are predicted for 2020 and 2021, rising to a projected 8,663 in 2024.
An aging population adds to the burden. Residents 55 and older comprise 28.7 percent of the city’s population. Jungmann said he expects a spike in age to emerge from the 2020 Census.
The department’s adopted response time standard is nine minutes on 80% of calls, according to a city staff report.
“While not abnormal for some suburban communities, this is distant from best practice and industry standard,” it said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.