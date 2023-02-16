The typical fretting over school finances is being replaced by cautious optimism as Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 begins writing its 2023-24 budget.
Federal pandemic relief money, relatively stable enrollment to which per-pupil funding is tied and an expected influx of new state aid from the 2023 Legislature have brightened the picture, according to Superintendent Theresa Battle.
“We are in a more stable and a more optimistic financial position than in recent years,” she told the School Board at a Feb. 9 workshop.
The district is projecting revenue increases of $17 million next year against spending increases of $9 million, leaving an estimated $8 million to sweeten reserve funds that can be tapped in future years to ward off budget cuts.
“Optimistic is an understatement compared to previous years,” Board Member Eric Miller said.
The numbers paint “an entirely different landscape, and it’s going to involve a little bit of a mind shift, at least for me, and I think for many others,” Board Member Abigail Alt said.
The district projects a 3% increase in general per-pupil funding next year, a number to which district officials are not accustomed. But if anything it’s conservative, given DFL Gov. Tim Walz’s call for 4% and lobbying by metro district and state school board associations for 5%, said Stacey Sovine, executive director of administrative services.
Enrollment is also encouraging. After many years of decline, the district experienced a 238-student surge this year, with 7,457 students as of Jan. 16. Next year’s enrollment is projected to drop again by a relatively modest 94 students.
Stabilizing enrollment is “not a trend yet,” Battle cautioned. But next year’s lower projection is primarily a function of a smaller incoming kindergarten class, which is tied to lower birth rates, Sovine said.
“This year every other grade saw an increase,” he said. “That was really good to see. Only kindergarten had the slight decline.”
The enrollment increase over the two years is projected to generate $6 million in levy revenue, according to a district report.
The district also projects $5 million in new money to lessen the cost of mandatory special education and English language instruction. The governor is proposing to halve the “cross subsidies” for those programs from districts’ general funds, Battle said. District 191’s cross subsidies are $7 million for special education and $3 million for English language instruction, she said.
The district aims to spend the last $8 million of its multiyear allocation of federal COVID-19 relief funds in 2023-24, Sovine said. When the money is gone, a robust general fund balance will help to continue ongoing programs it had supported.
Padding the balance will give the district “multiple years in which to continue to work within our budget without having severe cuts,” he said.
The unassigned general fund balance is expected to rise from a year-end $32.5 million this year to $40.5 million next year. As a percentage of general fund spending, it would rise from 14.5% to a little more than 20%, Sovine said.
“That’s amazing,” Miller said, noting that “a handful of years ago” the board debated spending the balance down to a low single-digit percentage to stave off budget cuts.
The financial projections are also based on several spending assumptions, including 2.5% salary-schedule increases in new labor contracts, a 6% increase in transportation, an 18% increase in utilities, a 5% increase in materials, supplies and other services, and a 9% increase in medical insurance premiums.
Projections also assume that average class sizes will remain the same next year: 24.5 students per class in elementary school, with fewer in kindergarten and more in fifth grade; 21 students per full-time staff member in middle school; and 26 students per full-time staff member in high school.
Raising a suggestion he made a year ago, board Chair Scott Hume said the district should weigh benefits to students and staff of reducing class sizes.
It’s an “intuitive assumption” that smaller class sizes improve educational outcomes, Miller said, but he wants supporting data.
The board will receive updates on state funding proposals in March as well as adjusted budget recommendations.
The proposed budget will be presented to the board on June 8, with final action on June 22.
