Candidate filing for a School Board special election in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 opens on July 27 and closes on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m.
One seat on the seven-member board will be decided in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 special election. The winner will serve the remainder of the term previously held by Jen Holweger, who resigned in October 2020 to spend more time with family, and currently held by Sue Said, who was temporarily appointed by the board in January. The term ends in January 2023.
To be eligible, candidates must be eligible to vote in Minnesota, at least 21 and a resident of District 191 for at least 30 days prior to the election.
Affidavits of candidacy are available at Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville. Affidavits must be filed in the office of the school district clerk, and the filing fee of $2 must be paid prior to 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.
For more information about elections, visit www.isd191.org/election.
