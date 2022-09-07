Festival to feature new name, new attractions, old favorites

Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster retooled for diverse community
Having been involved in the Burnsville Fire Muster in various capacities since 2005, Dan Kealey decided the city’s longest-running community festival needed an update.
The event returns Sept. 6-10 with a new name — the Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster — and new attractions and accommodations to reflect the city’s growing diversity.
In Kealey’s first year as chair of the event’s board, it’s adding multicultural music and food, a multifaith prayer area, sensory-friendly zones and free shuttle buses for people with mobility challenges and anyone else who doesn’t want to walk a long distance to the Friday and Saturday events in Civic Center Park.
The old Fire Muster favorites aren’t going anywhere. The annual Fire Truck and Community Parade is still at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by fire truck and water displays on the festival grounds. Rock, country, beer, bingo, carnival rides and the Kidz Korner remain. Main stage performers on Friday night will be the Johnny Holm Band, followed on Saturday by San Francisco-based tribute band Fleetwood Mask. Both shows are from 7:30-11 p.m.
There will be 9:45 p.m. fireworks displays both nights, not just one.
“It’s been over 10 years since we’ve had fireworks both nights,” said Kealey, a Burnsville City Council member and past council liaison to the Fire Muster board.
But the festival hasn’t kept pace in other areas, Kealey said.
“It was evident to me historically the festival did not bring food, entertainment and activities for our entire community of Burnsville,” he said. “So my vision for 2022 forward was to add multicultural music and performances, multicultural food options, address multifaith prayer needs throughout the day, and address those with sensory needs who wanted to come and enjoy the festival but couldn’t because there was no place for them to retreat if they felt overwhelmed or affected by the noise, the fireworks, etc.”
A multicultural stage will be hopping from 1-7 p.m. Saturday after the parade with a Somali dance group, mariachi band, Latin orchestra and youth performers from The Garage all-ages club in Civic Center Park.
The headline act from 5-7 p.m. will be the 10-piece Chico Chavez Orchestra. The group will also perform at the Festival Block Party on the Plaza, which kicks off Burnsville Festival and Fire Muster events on Wednesday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Nicollet Commons Park.
Festival planners have ordered 50 prayer rugs that will be available in a designated room at the Burnsville Ice Center during Friday and Saturday events at Civic Center Park, Kealey said. He said he’s spoken with Christian and Muslim faith leaders who welcome the addition.
“It’s the first time we’ve offered it, so we don’t know how much use it will get,” Kealey said. “We just know that there is a need.”
He said he recruited some new board members and volunteers to help broaden the event’s perspective. One new member is Danny Rubio, executive director of the Burnsville YMCA, who helped line up the multicultural stage entertainment, Kealey said. Another is Hamde Daoud, who grew up in Burnsville and now works for School District 191 Community Education, he said.
“She gives us the cultural perspective of our Muslim community and she’s been absolutely an MVP,” Kealey said. “I can’t do it without her.”
Creature comforts will be enhanced. Civic Center Park will have 11 food trucks instead of the three that formed long lines at last year’s pandemic-rebound event, which drew record attendance, Kealey said.
The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will offer free shuttle buses every 15 minutes to Civic Center Park from the Burnsville Transit Station at Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue. Shuttles will be more frequent during peak event times, Kealey said.
The festival kicks off with the medallion hunt on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The block party on Wednesday will feature a laser light show from 8-8:15 p.m.
“That’s going to be the don’t-miss event of the week for parents with kids,” Kealey said.
Sensory-friendly zones will be available at the block party and at Civic Center Park on Friday and Saturday.
Thursday features a classic car show at the Heart of the City parking ramp and a craft beer tasting sponsored by Red Lion Liquors at Nicollet Commons Park and the Ames Center Plaza. Old School 191, a band of District 191 teachers and administrators, will play the event.
Other festival features include new nonalcoholic beverage options such as teas and kombucha; the Zombie Garage Zone on Saturday with a skateboard competition, demos, celebrities and live music by local youth; and a Futsal 5v5 soccer tournament Friday and Saturday for ages 8 to adult.
A full event schedule is at www.burnsvillefiremuster.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.