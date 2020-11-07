Two Burnsville men are facing decades in prison following an alleged shooting at an apartment complex Oct. 23 in Eagan.
Officers were called to a report of multiple shots fired at 11:11 p.m. Oct. 23 at an apartment complex located at Valley View Drive South.
Officers found a victim laying down inside a bathroom suffering from two gunshot wounds and began rendering aid.
The victim was ultimately transported to the hospital and underwent three surgeries for the treatment of his gunshot wounds.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim said he lived in the apartment with his girlfriend, who let both her father and brother into the apartment identified as Andre Lee Bush, 26 of Burnsville, and Arbery Lee Bush, 47 of Burnsville.
After becoming very threatening and aggressive, the victim said Arbery Bush intentionally pointed a gun at him and shot him multiple times.
Other people in the apartment flipped over the couch to take cover.
Andre Bush allegedly waved his gun around and pointed it at other victims.
Following a search, officers recovered six bullet casings.
Officers found both Andre and Arbery Bush in a vehicle traveling westbound on Diffley Road and took them into custody. During a search of their vehicle, they found two handguns.
Andre Bush was charged with felony assault charges; one in the first degree (great bodily harm), and three in the second degree (dangerous weapon).
The charges carry a maximum sentence of 41 years in prison and a $72,600 fine.
Arbery Bush was charged with felony assault in the first degree (great bodily harm) and felony assault in the second degree (dangerous weapon)(substantial bodily harm), which carry a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
