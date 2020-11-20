In accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s recent executive order temporarily closing bars, restaurants and entertainment venues because of rising COVID-19 cases, Burnsville’s Ames Center will be closed to the public through Dec. 18.

The following events are cancelled; ticket holders will be issued a refund automatically.

“Christmas with Lorie Line,” scheduled for Dec. 5.

“An Andy and Bing Christmas,” scheduled for Dec. 6.

“Ole and Lena’s Family Christmas,” scheduled for Dec. 17.

“Rocky Mountain Christmas starring Rick Schuler,” scheduled for Dec. 18 and 19.

For additional information, ticket holders can call 952-895-4685.

Tags

Load comments