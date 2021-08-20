Ex-principal well suited to mediate political divide

Martinson a state leader of Braver Angels
Burnsville resident Kim Martinson had built-in training for her role as co-coordinator of Braver Angels Minnesota, a nonprofit that promotes political civility.
She was an assistant principal at Eastview High School, where her assignments included student discipline.
“I can help resolve issues, which is something I did as a principal,” said Martinson, who retired after 20 years as a school administrator and 18 as a special education teacher. “I resolved teenagers’ issues over really important things, like cellphone dramas and conflicts with teachers. It (Braver Angels) was right in my wheelhouse.”
Founded in Minnesota after the divisive 2016 elections, Braver Angels is a national organization that sponsors workshops and issues debates under a template of building civic trust in the United States.
The organization points to a rise in “affective” political polarization — not only disagreement on issues, but personal contempt and distrust — and declares it unacceptable.
“We say no to the breakdown of political and social life that it brings,” says the Braver Angels Minnesota website.
Martinson got involved in 2017, meeting co-founder William Doherty for coffee. A family therapist and marriage counselor, Doherty is a professor of family social science at the University of Minnesota and director of the Minnesota Couples on the Brink Project.
Martinson knew him from parenting workshops he’d given in School District 196. She appreciated Doherty’s family therapy approach to diagnosing and treating the red-blue divide.
“It’s like a warring couple in a marriage that’s on the verge of failure versus a country that’s on the verge of falling apart because we can’t talk to each other across the political divide,” Martinson said. “It’s the same skills.”
She joined a Braver Angels community alliance based in Eagan and trained to be a moderator. Alliances must have an equal number of reds and blues — conservatives and liberals — although participants are able to describe themselves on a continuum, and many choose to declare no affiliation, Martinson said.
“We sat around and talked about important pressing issues in our country and our state,” she said. “We met once a month and we had conversations about the Second Amendment. We had conversations about financing of elections. We would talk about a term, like, what does ‘freedom’ mean to reds and blues? Well, it means different things.”
Martinson graduated to presenting Braver Angels workshops, along with a few other moderators, at libraries in Dakota County. The workshop series, designed by Doherty, covers communication skills for bridging divides, personal depolarization (guarding against insularity in news consumption and relationships) and political disagreements within families.
“There are ‘Oh, aha,’ moments in every workshop,” said Martinson, a self-described blue-leaning person with a red-leaning sister. “You can see the lights go on. It’s pretty amazing.”
The fourth workshop is on depolarizing conversations about race, Martinson said.
“It looks at race from a red perspective and a blue perspective, and then there are conversations between reds and blues about how they see race,” she said. “It’s so powerful.”
Martinson, 67, said she did the workshops for three years before the pandemic shut them down and has been a Braver Angels Minnesota coordinator for the past year. The other coordinator, Ruth Lunde of Chanhassen, is red.
“Kim Martinson got on board early and has been the most important Braver Angels leader in Minnesota,” Doherty said in an email to the newspaper. “She brings gifts for bringing people together across differences and for the logistics of pulling off workshops and meetings.”
Martinson views Braver Angels as an extension of her mission as an educator, which was to perpetuate democracy by turning out well-functioning students.
“We have to have kids who work: who can do reading, writing, math, critical thinking, creative thinking, who can solve conflicts,” Martinson said.
“We are about promoting and prolonging our democracy,” she said. “I’ve always been interested in democracy and what does it mean in a school, what does it mean in a community, what does it mean in a state, and what does it mean in our country?”
