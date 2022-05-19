Ex-banker guided by animal spirits

Burnsville man is partner in Sustainable Safari
Burnsville resident Dave Harvey is fond of the kangaroo named after him. But his favorite among a live menagerie of around 200 animals is a fennec fox named Fabio.
“He’s my little bud,” Harvey said, explaining that fennecs are the world’s smallest foxes but with really big ears.
“They’re about the size of a chihuahua, so they’re quite small,” said Harvey, 52. “They’re from Central Africa. They eat scorpions.”
Harvey’s experience as a banker was all the training he needed for a midcareer switch into the wonderful world of animals. In 2018 he became business partners with acquaintance Bob Pilz, who owned a hobby farm full of critters and a traveling petting zoo and wildlife show called Cock-a-Doodle Zoo.
Together they developed a plan for a permanent animal exhibit, which opened the day after Thanksgiving 2019 at Maplewood Mall and is now called Sustainable Safari.
“It’s fun to get up in the morning and do what you love to do,” Harvey said. “You get the business side, which feeds that for me, and you get to hang out with some pretty cool animals.”
Harvey started his banking career as a teller at south metro TCF Bank branches while attending the University of Minnesota. He spent the majority of his career with Norwest and Wells Fargo.
Harvey already knew Pilz, a White Bear Lake native who had found success with a We Buy Ugly Houses franchise, when Pilz approached Harvey in his banking capacity. Pilz wanted to make his petting zoo permanent at the Mall of America, which Harvey said he liked the concept.
But an investment of $10 million to $15 million was needed, Harvey said.
“While Bob had the idea well thought out, well laid out, structurally, if you’re looking for that kind of money from investors, there needed to be a lot more work on that end,” said Harvey, who was in mortgage loans at the time.
The two stayed in touch as Harvey mulled making a break from banking into a business of his own. They tried to attract investors for a permanent animal exhibit.
“If you want to clear a room of investors, tell them you have a retail opportunity for them,” said Harvey, formerly of Rosemount, who has two daughters with his wife, Kris. “And the three that remain, tell them it’s going to be a zoo.”
The partners opened in a former clothing store space at Maplewood Mall to show investors “proof of concept,” Harvey said. They ended up with pledges of nearly $1 million — but turned it down and decided to grow the business themselves.
“What we ended up doing here is we just made it super-interactive,” said Harvey, who oversees the business end of the 12,500-square-foot, 39-employee operation in the mall’s northwest corner. “You can pet (the animals), you can feed ’em and you can even pet our African porcupine. You can have ’em feed right out of your hand.”
Sustainable Safari has about 100 species, mostly mammals, including capybara, which Harvey described as the world’s largest rodent.
“You feed ’em sweet potato fries,” he said. “I don’t know why they like those so much, but sweet potato fries and apples are favorites of theirs.”
Sustainable Safari buys animals from brokers that sell to zoos, Harvey said. It accepts some rescue animals from farms. The operation is licensed for animal and customer health and safety by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which does periodic surprise inspections, Harvey said. Animals are cycled through Pilz’s north metro hobby farm.
Sustainable Safari includes an education component on preserving animal habitats. Australian kangaroo habitat is degraded by strip-mining of bauxite, a key component in aluminum. So recycling aluminum helps preserve habitat, Harvey said.
“We found that it’s easier for somebody to care about a kangaroo for example, if you can hold a little kangaroo on your lap instead of seeing it 300 yards away, and be able to pet a kangaroo and smell a kangaroo,” he aid.
For more information about Sustainable Safari, visit https://sustainablesafari.net/.
