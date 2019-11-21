Officials hope targeted marketing will help
K-12 enrollment continues to drop in School District 191, with 303 fewer students than last fall and 110 fewer than officials had projected.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district’s Oct. 1 “seat count” shows 8,043 K-12 students, compared with 8,346 a year ago and 8,989 five years ago.
The total Oct. 1 enrollment, including pre-K students, is 8,569.
The missed projection means less per-pupil revenue than expected, which will be reflected in a 2019-20 budget revision.
The School Board received the enrollment report at its Nov. 14 meeting, where a proposal was unveiled to close three schools — Marion W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementaries and Metcalf Middle School — because of chronic declining enrollment (see story in this edition).
At least another five years of decline are expected, according to Roger Worner, the district-hired consultant who made the school closing recommendation. Projections aren’t included in the Oct. 1 report but will be forthcoming, said Lisa Rider, executive director of business services.
The number of students leaving district schools also continued to rise. In 2018-19, 2,620 resident students attended school elsewhere, compared with 2,363 in 2017-18 and 1,202 a decade ago, according to the report.
The number of students open-enrolling to other districts was 2,072 in 2018-19, compared with 1,942 in 2017-18 and 894 a decade ago.
Only 574 students open-enrolled into the district last year. The net outflow from open enrollment was 1,498, compared with 1,376 in 2017-18 and 391 a decade ago.
Neighboring Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196 is the most popular destination for District 191 students, capturing nearly half of last year’s outflow (1,019).
Neighboring Prior Lake-Savage Area District 719 was second at 530, followed by neighboring Lakeville Area District 194 at 123.
District 191’s largest class this year is 12th grade, with 768 students. The second-largest is kindergarten, with 653. Enrollment in the next three grades falls by more than 100 students, to 535 in third grade.
“We’re capturing students in kindergarten. We are,” Rider said, noting that kindergarten enrollment in the last three years has stayed at around 650. “The challenge is we are losing them throughout the next few years.”
Student retention campaign
Officials hope that targeting communications at parents in critical years when they’re deciding where to send their children will keep more of them in the district.
That’s part of a new plan to boost enrollment through branding and marketing.
The district has a “pretty good capture rate in kindergarten, classes that are 650 to 700 students over the last five years, but then many of those students are not there by the time they get to third grade or fourth grade, or certainly before middle school,” Communications Director Aaron Tinklenberg told the board.
Email campaigns, webinars, mailings and events will increasingly be aimed at target audiences.
“We saw a dip after kindergarten. So that’s obviously a key point in time when parents are, between first and third grade, deciding what to do for the next level,” Communications Coordinator Wes Drey said. “Our targeted approach would look at those parents specifically and deliver them with information to ease their fears or worries at the right time.”
Word-of-mouth is critical, Tinklenberg said. In a survey this past spring of parents open-enrolling their children in other districts, 83 percent said word-of-mouth is important or somewhat important in shaping their views, he said. The next-closest factor was mentioned by only 63 percent.
Another survey, an online survey of elementary parents, suggested the district needs some image repair. Seventy-two percent of respondents said they have a favorable impression of District 191 as a whole, but none of its three middle schools got above 61 percent, Tinklenberg said.
The middle schools’ reputations “are really hurting,” he said.
Improving the reputations of the district and its schools is one of three main goals of the marketing plan, along with maintaining or boosting the student capture rate and fostering a sense of pride among students, staff and the community.
District-produced content will be increasingly centered around “people and ideas, not only events,” a communications office report said.
Board members applauded the strategies, which Board Member Eric Miller said are a welcome contrast with the “unfortunate” enrollment report.
“I hear stories all the time. They’re full of misinformation,” Miller said. “Yeah, we have our challenges in this district. So does every other district in the state, and all the districts around us.”
