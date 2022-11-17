But smaller kindergarten classes seen
After years of decline, enrollment has largely stabilized this year in School District 191.
But a drop in kindergarten enrollment caused by a declining birth rate could affect enrollment in future years.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district had 7,343 students in kindergarten through 12th grade as of Oct. 1, according to its annual fall enrollment report. Enrollment including early education totaled 7,907.
The loss of only 32 K-12 students since last Oct. 1 is a departure from recent years, when losses numbered in the hundreds. The district has normally projected attrition of 25 to 30 students per grade, Stacey Sovine, executive director of administrative services, told the School Board Nov. 10.
“This year, instead of going down, they actually stayed flat or increased,” Sovine said. “That’s good news. That kept us flat.”
But a kindergarten class of about 590 is a sharp drop from the typical class of about 650, he said, blaming a declining birth rate. Sovine said he expects kindergarten classes to drop by about 20 more per year in the next five to six years.
Why has decline leveled off this year? Sovine said he suspects increased housing turnover during the low-interest-rate period before inflation and higher mortgage rates brought more school-age families into the district.
Also, open enrollment of resident students out of district schools “may be slowing down as well,” Sovine said.
Work the district has done to retain and draw students is “maybe, maybe starting to show some fruit,” Board Member Scott Hume said.
“And we did have one pretty large apartment development” built recently near Rahn Elementary in Eagan, said Board Chair Lesley Chester.
At 541 students each, William Byrne and Harriet Bishop have the highest enrollments among the eight elementary school buildings. The district’s online Virtual Academy is the lowest, with 82.
At Byrne, “We would not have been able to add another classroom this year at this point in time,” Sovine said. “If we would have gained another 30 students there ... that would have made it tough.”
There were “fairly significant” enrollment gains at Edward Neill, Rahn, Sky Oaks and Hidden Valley elementaries, he said.
The district is doing a study of its classroom use, he added.
The percentage of students eligible for free or reduced-price meals has risen sharply in the 2022-23 school year, from 49% a year ago to 64%.
That’s because a state pilot program is automatically enrolling students who qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid, Sovine said. The district previously relied on eligible families to register for meal subsidies.
The number of resident students in the district has changed little in the last decade, with 10,453 in 2012-13 and 10,257 in 2021-22, according to the enrollment report. But the number of residents attending other schools has more than doubled, from 1,552 to 3,193.
The number using open enrollment to attend other public schools rose from 1,252 in 2012-13 to 2,464 in 2021-22. But that was an increase of only 20 students from the previous year; larger increases were seen earlier in the 10-year period.
Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196 remains the largest recipient of district students, followed by Prior Lake-Savage Area District 719, Sovine said.
“As we are a long, skinny district, both ends of the district are vulnerable to that,” he said.
The outflow remains much larger than the 570 students who enrolled into the district last year.
District students are 30% white, 30% Black, 25% Hispanic, 8% two or more ethnicities, 7% Asian/Pacific Islander, 1% American Indian/Alaskan and less than 1% Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, according to the report.
Ethnic groups’ enrollment levels have been mostly stable for the last five years except for the white not Hispanic group, Sovine said. White enrollment has dropped from 3,249 in 2019 to 2,195.
“That’s usually the storyline, that I’d like to make sure that’s played loud,” Board Member Eric Miller said.
The largest growth is in Hispanic enrollment, Sovine said — from 1,580 students in 2019 to 1,813.
