Enrollment is open for the new District 191 online school for the 2021-22 school year. Called One91 Virtual Academy, the school will follow the district’s unique Pathways model, supporting students in finding their passions and purpose so they are prepared for success throughout school and after graduation.
One91 Virtual Academy will build on the success District 191 schools have had offering distance learning to students over the past year, providing an option for students who thrive with more independence and flexibility.The school will be open to any Minnesota student in grades K-12, assuming enrollment is high enough to support each grade level.
The initial enrollment period continues through April 25. Students enrolling after that will be placed on a waiting list, with additional spaces opened depending on interest.
A virtual open house is scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. Families can complete this interest form to be notified when registration is available for the open house.
Learn more about One91 Virtual Academy and enroll now at www.isd191.org/VirtualAcademy or call the Enrollment Center at 952-707-4180.
One91 Virtual Academy courses will be created using principles of blended learning lesson design incorporating the elements of Engage-Explore-Explain-Elaborate-Evaluate, while course content still tightly adheres to essential and enduring content standards.
Teachers will use instructional strategies that focus on interaction, inclusion and collaboration to ensure lessons are designed specifically for online learning.
Students will experience a mix of live online video classes and independent work, with increasing independence as they get older, and will be supplied with the tools they need to be successful, including a personal learning device.
As is the case across all District 191 schools, teachers will use the lens of cultural proficiency in the design of lessons, including content selection, student materials, activities, student voice, and assessment. Culturally proficient school system tools are in place districtwide and provide teachers with the framework for more equitable and inclusive classroom instruction.
