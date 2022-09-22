Burnsville first among comparable cities, officials say
Burnsville will be the first among comparable Twin Cities suburbs to offer city employees up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave, officials say.
Burnsville will be the first among comparable Twin Cities suburbs to offer city employees up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave, officials say.
The expanded benefit is one of a dozen the city will provide to cement itself as an “employer of choice” in a tight labor market.
The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimous support for the package, which will be included in the 2023 budget. The total cost next year is slightly above $200,000, said Human Resources Director Kristin Bartholomew.
In the competition for workers, “We’re doing the same thing most private companies are doing, and that is bolstering not only their salary offering but their benefits,” said Council Member Dan Kealey.
The benefits put the city on the “leading edge as an employer,” said City Manager Gregg Lindberg.
A city-commissioned organizational study says the city needs an additional 56 full-time employees in the next decade, with the biggest needs in police and fire. The proposed 2023 budget includes 19 new hires.
Some of Burnsville’s comparable market cities provide paid parental leave, but not 12 weeks, Bartholomew said.
“This is very near and dear to me as a new mother and first-time parent,” she said.
The most costly item in the package, at $150,000, is adding employer-paid dental coverage for single employees, Bartholomew said.
The other benefits are:
• Up to 4 weeks of bereavement leave.
• Up to 4 weeks of caregiver leave.
• Years of service equivalency for vacation time.
• Addition of HRA/VEBA Open plans covered at 100% for single coverage.
• Employer coverage of account fees for employee HSA/HRA/VEBA accounts.
• Continued employer/employee cost sharing for health insurance at 80/20 respectively.
• Increased contributions to target plan HSA/HRA/VEBA accounts at $3,000/single, $4,800/family.
• Life insurance at one times an employee’s annual salary.
• Expansion of the city’s leave donation program to include sick leave donations.
• Addition of hospital coverage to voluntary employee ancillary benefits.
“When we’re taking care of our people we’re getting the best back in the work that they do here,” said Council Member Vince Workman. “The only shock was that we didn’t have a lot of these things already implemented.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.