Reyer changing addresses, defeats Masin
Liz Reyer co-chaired state Rep. Sandra Masin’s first winning campaign for the Minnesota House in 2006. Now Reyer, a state representative herself, is the DFL Party-endorsed candidate in the area Masin represents and wants to represent again.
Reyer, a first-term representative, defeated Masin, a seven-term representative and former Eagan City Council member, in an endorsement contest on April 9 at the Senate District 52 DFL convention. Reyer was endorsed on the second ballot for the new District 52A House seat created by redistricting. It includes western Eagan and northeast Burnsville.
Redistricting maps released by a state court panel on Feb. 15 didn’t overlap Masin and Reyer in the same district. But Reyer was overlapped with Rep. Ruth Richardson, DFL-Mendota Heights, in the new District 52B.
To avoid facing Richardson, Reyer is moving into the new 52A (currently 51A). She said last week she and her husband, Jim, have signed a lease on an apartment in Eagan’s Cedarvale area, and have sold their house in the new 52B (currently 51B) to one of their children.
Reyer said she had previously lived in Masin territory for 25 years.
“I looked at it and said, ‘Am I ready to be done, and if not, then what am I going to do?’ ” said Reyer, who won her current seat in 2020 at age 63. “That’s when I decided to return all the way across the highway to my former part of town and run in 52A and let the (convention) delegates decide.”
Masin, 79, did not return a reporter’s phone calls. She could challenge Reyer in the August primary.
Reyer said running against Richardson — a 45-year-old Black woman in her second term — would have been at odds with her stands on equity, justice and representation.
“Those are fundamental to the decision I made about where to run,” Reyer said. “As a white woman legislator, districted in with a Black woman who is progressive,” it would have been “completely against my values to say that I believe in representation unless it’s me who’s in the race. That would have been the rankest hypocrisy.”
She drew a distinction between Richardson and Fern Smith, a Black woman endorsed by the Republican Party in District 52A. Reyer defeated Smith in 2020 in District 51B.
The difference is between a “far-right” candidate and Richardson’s “progressive DFL values,” Reyer said.
“That takes precedence to me and to my advisors in the Black community who have encouraged me to continue running,” Reyer said.
She said she was living in Masin’s district in 2017 when she formed her first campaign committee. Masin told her she wanted to serve one more term, Reyer said, so she stepped back.
“She made really great contributions, from being on the park board to being on the City Council,” Reyer said. “I was co-chair of her first successful run for House in 2006. Sandy and I go way back. I door-knocked many doors with her. I’ve done a lot of work on her campaigns. I honor her contribution.”
A member of the House Health Finance and Policy Committee, Reyer said she has helped achieve “substantive” health care reforms in her first term, and there’s more to do.
They included securing a large reimbursement increase for dentists serving Medicaid recipients, expanding access to dental care, Reyer said.
Masin was defeated once in her House career, by Republican Diane Anderson in 2010, but she’s served continuously since winning back the seat in 2012.
Masin served on the Eagan City Council from 1993 to 2000 and on the city’s Advisory Parks and Recreation Commission from 1981 to 1989. She’s served on several boards and commissions, including the board of the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority from 1993 to 1999.
Masin moderated “Legislative Update,” a Burnsville-Eagan public access show, from 1988 to 1996, and was a House of Representatives staff member in 1990 and 1991.
