Money from opioid settlement will seed new program
The city of Burnsville will use some of its first payments from a national opioid settlement to develop a preventative emergency medical service program.
The plan is to embed a firefighter-paramedic in the Police Department’s Behavioral Health Unit a few hours a week, Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann told the City Council at a work session Tuesday.
The firefighter-paramedic could enhance the BHU’s responses to people with complex medical needs, Jungmann said. Service to people generating frequent BHU calls could be more proactive, including making home visits, compiling records of individual treatment plans and developing lists of family members and others to contact when people are in crisis, he said.
The city expects to receive $186,154 by the end of the year from its $1.1 million settlement allocation, which will come in installments through 2038.
The council voted in January to join the nationwide settlement between state and local governments and four health corporations involved in the manufacture and distribution of prescription opioids.
The 3-2 vote to join the settlement — with council members Cara Schulz and Vince Workman opposed — reflected vigorous debate in Burnsville over whether to join the settlement after years of mounting addictions and overdoses or push back against what Schulz and many advocates described as a regulatory backlash against medications needed by chronic pain sufferers.
Council members endorsed the preventative EMS program Tuesday. It will be a pilot program with an untested model combining EMS and police mental health responses, according to Jungmann.
“It’s really a crawl before we walk or run type of project,” said Jungmann, predicting it will take at least three months to establish.
Mental health and addiction are driving the need for more first responders, Schulz said. She urged the departments to seek ways to “intervene upstream ... before the addiction starts.”
Council members endorsed the EMS program over spending early funds on community outreach and education or more social work hours for the BHU.
Police have one social worker and are interviewing for another half-time position, but recruiting and retraining social workers is a nationwide problem, Police Chief Tanya Schwartz said.
“Not enough social workers, and the job has changed for social workers as they’re embedding with police departments,” she said.
