Burnsville seeks input decades ahead of time
A new lake that will form in Burnsville when a limestone mining quarry ceases operations is decades away.
But the city is getting a head start on probing the potentially thorny question of how high the lake level should be.
As groundwater now pumped from the Kraemer Mining and Materials pit south of the Minnesota River and west of Interstate 35W is allowed to naturally rise, filling the pit, problems could await if it gets too high.
Groundwater could mingle with waste in two nearby landfill properties — the old Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump, which don’t have liners underneath, and the currently operating Burnsville Sanitary Landfill. Some portions of that are also unlined, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
Contamination would affect drinking water.
Groundwater that’s too high could submerge city utility pipes, making them harder to access for repairs and vulnerable to groundwater inundation through cracks in pipes.
It could cause problems for building foundations and basements in the industrial and commercial area west of the freeway and north of Highway 13. Future builders in the area, which the city is keen to see redeveloped in coming decades, could run up against limitations on basements and underground parking.
The water level could also affect the scope of the new lake’s recreational uses.
“Probably the 900-pound gorilla in the room really is the lake elevation,” said Bo Johnston, engineering manager for Black and Veatch, a firm consulting with the city on a water level study. “And as you can imagine, a lake elevation for someone who wants a nice lake that people can get in and out of is different than someone who may not want water going into their landfills. There’s going to be lots of discussion, we’re anticipating, on what that elevation is.”
The next step in the study is gathering input from affected parties, including businesses and state regulatory agencies, the City Council was told at a Dec. 14 work session.
A lake with a beach has long been envisioned, Council Member Dan Kealey said, suggesting that pumping water to contain groundwater rise could give a different look to the water-filled quarry.
“So Olympic cliff diving could be hosted in Burnsville into our brand new lake 40 years from now,” he joked.
Whatever happens could be that far into the future. Kraemer, which has mined the pit since 1959, is expected to continue for another 20 to 40 years, depending on market conditions, according to a city staff report.
It could take another six years for the lake to fill, the report said.
Initial conceptions have put the lake level at 690 feet above sea level, but “that would be a challenge” to maintain while protecting the area from problems caused by high groundwater, said Brian LeMon, project manger for Barr Engineering, another consultant on the study.
“I think you’d see a fairly significant number of wells ringing the quarry and pumping at a very specific rate to try to accomplish that,” LeMon said.
At a 690-foot lake elevation, surrounding groundwater could rise as high as 720 feet from a current level of 690, according to the report.
“The closer you get to the quarry, the larger that increase actually is,” Johnston said.
It’s still unclear who will have authority to set the lake level and who will pay for any needed mitigation measures, study planners said.
“You can’t just put it all on the backs of the citizens of Burnsville and their businesses,” Kautz said.
Currently, an average of 11.8 million gallons a day is pumped from the quarry. The city captures and treats 3.4 million, supplying a portion of the drinking water in Burnsville and Savage. Kraemer has a state permit to pump 8.4 million into the Minnesota River.
The Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump property is already targeted for cleanup by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which fears drinking water contamination once mining stops and groundwater flow shifts.
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
