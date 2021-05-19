Science fair, others were lost to budget cuts
The school science fair, with its student projects displayed on tri-fold boards and families circulating among the displays, has been missing in School District 191.
Elementary school principals in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district want to reinstate the science fair and three other co-curricular activities lost to past budget cuts.
“That’s one of those events, those memories in elementary school, that we want to ensure our students have,” Rahn Elementary Principal Brad Robb told the School Board May 13.
Science fair, technology club, student council and peer leaders would return next year to all eight elementary schools under an administration plan to spend $48,000 on advisor stipends. The board will vote on the proposal May 27.
Principals’ hopes at the time of the cuts that the activities could be replicated in the classroom have fallen short. Now they’re united behind getting them back.
“What was really amazing was there such a strong commitment from the principals to ensuring that our students had these opportunities, and realizing over the past few years, it hasn’t come to fruition, or it has been inconsistent from building to building or teacher to teacher,” Robb said.
The technology club and student council stipends were cut from the 2018-19 budget, along after-school choir. Science fair and peer support funding were cut the following year, along with volunteer support.
Making the cuts was “painful” because “it wasn’t just cutting stuff, it wasn’t cutting equipment,” Board Member Abigail Alt said. “It was cutting direct access for our students to some really incredible opportunities.”
Officials now propose to fund the activities through the district’s allocation of federal Title 4 funds for student support and academic enrichment — a sturdier source than the vulnerable general fund.
“It will never be a large amount of dollars, but it will always be a good, solid, predictable amount,” said Imina Oftedahl, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
The four activities offer opportunities in leadership, entrepreneurship, science and technology that build on the district’s exploratory Pathways at the elementary level, the principals say.
“And this is a chance for our students to just take an active role in their school and get connected with their school,” Robb said.
The loss of student council, with its student-led ideas for improving the school, and peer leaders, with their volunteerism and service, have weakened school cohesion, Robb said.
“In the past three years that these opportunities have not existed in a consistent manner, our kids are not feeling as connected,” he said. “They’re not as involved as we know they want to be.”
Much of the co-curricular activity occurs during the school day, with occasional evening events, Assistant Superintendent Brian Gersich said.
Board Chair Eric Miller praised the proposal. “This is the kind of leadership and thinking we’d like to encourage in this district,” he said.
