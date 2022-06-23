Operation expected to begin next spring
Burnsville City Council members set the stage June 14 for the introduction of electric rental scooters beginning next spring.
Some council members’ familiarity with escooters appeared to hasten their consensus to work toward an agreement with Bird Rides Inc., which is seeking to bring 50 Bird scooters to town.
Council Member Cara Schulz said she owns an escooter. Council Member Dan Kealey said his first ride was about seven years ago in California. Council Member Vince Workman said he’s ridden several brands in other cities, including Washington, D.C., where he misjudged a curb height on his rented Bird.
“The Bird scooter stopped, but I didn’t,” Workman said.
“If any company was going to come in and ask us about scooters, I’m glad that it was Bird because I’ve had good experiences with them,” he said, adding that all the new technology the company has packed into its product since his 2019 mishap may have averted it.
Council members agreed at a June 14 work session to lay the groundwork for a memorandum of understanding allowing Bird Rides, a pioneer in rental escooters, to operate within Burnsville city limits.
First the city will work with the company on the rules of the road, such as identifying where escooter operation might be forbidden. Council members directed staff to query other metro cities with rental escooters on safety and nuisance issues such as scooter “clutter.” Police Chief Tanya Schwartz raised concerns that patrolling riders and responding to improperly placed scooters could eat into her department’s time.
“It is a new thing,” Kealey said. “I think all the cities that adopted this probably had the same debate.” But much has been learned about orderly operation, he added.
“We can act like this is not going to happen, but it absolutely is,” Schulz said. “This is what people would like to have. People already privately own them. I own one.”
Bird Rides will partner with a local fleet manager whose “full-time job” in spring, summer and fall will be circulating scooters from low-demand to high-demand areas as well as charging and maintaining them, said Garrett Gronowski, a Bird Rides senior account executive.
As rides occur, the scooters “organically move throughout the community from there,” Gronowski said. Riders tend to ride where bicyclists do and “follow the same rules of the road,” he said.
When a ride is over, “The No. 1 rule is just to park out of the pedestrian right-of-way,” Gronowski said.
All scooters will be tracked with GPS. Through the Bird app used for payment, riders can be incentivized to drop scooters off in preferred parking locations by getting a discount for their next ride, Gronowski said.
Riders trying to leave a scooter in a designated no-parking zone will get an error message and continue to be charged for the ride, he said.
Riders entering areas designated by the city as off-limits to scooters will lose motor power and have to dismount, Gronowski said.
A tutorial on the app will advise riders of local rules, he said. Riders must sign a user agreement and verify they are at least 18.
If the fleet manager is sent a photo of an improperly parked Bird, it will be removed within 90 minutes, Gronowski said.
Schwartz raised concerns about juveniles riding scooters without required helmets and scooters using sidewalks instead of roads, posing safety risks. Such hazards have occurred in other cities, she said.
“You’re going to have those bad behaviors,” Gronowski said, “where they’re not going to listen to the rules and regulations, but that’s really with anything — when it comes to driving a car or a motorcycle or a bicycle.”
The company’s mission is providing “last-mile” transportation, he said. Sixty-five percent of Bird riders end at a destination such as a business or restaurant, while 35% are out for fun, he said.
“We truly believe that anything under 3 miles is considered an unnecessary car trip,” Gronowski said. “It can be supplemented by a more sustainable form of transportation.”
Birds hit a top speed of 18 mph and have two handbrakes and a brake in the motor, he said. It costs $1 to unlock a Bird, followed by a per-minute fee of 35 to 55 cents, Gronowski said. The average ride time and distance are 10 to 20 minutes and 1.5 to 3 miles, he said.
Minnesota cities where Bird Rides operates include St. Louis Park, Austin, Albert Lea, Hastings, Bloomington, Two Harbors and Hopkins, Gronowski said.
Launched in Santa Monica, California, in 2017, the company is now publicly traded and operates in 350 cities in 25 countries.
