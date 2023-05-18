Elections were source of pride for late city clerk

City of Burnsville photo

Sue Powers Olesen is second from right in this photo of Burnsville township and city clerks. From left are Mike O’Connor, Les Anderson, Evelyn Kjos, Olesen and Macheal Collins, the current clerk.

Susan Powers Olesen was 28-year city employee

Susan Powers Olesen knew her way around parcel records, assessments and anything else she could store in a file cabinet or computer during her 28-year career at Burnsville City Hall.

