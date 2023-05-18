Elections were source of pride for late city clerk

Susan Powers Olesen was 28-year city employee
Susan Powers Olesen knew her way around parcel records, assessments and anything else she could store in a file cabinet or computer during her 28-year career at Burnsville City Hall.
But elections were sacred, a source of both pride and stress for the former city clerk, who became a state leader in her field.
Olesen, of Apple Valley, died May 6 of complications from lung cancer. She was 79.
Olesen managed local, state and federal elections in Burnsville with “undisputed authority,” recalled retired Deputy City Manager Tom Hansen in an online remembrance. It earned her the nickname “Little General” from Greg Konat, a former city manager, Hansen wrote.
“By the time they were done, she’d be totally exhausted,” said Craig Ebeling, another retired Burnsville city manager.
“She just sweat blood over the elections,” Ebeling said. “She was so committed to making sure that they were correctly done and totally and scrupulously fair. Almost to her detriment, she would just fret over them so much and be so concerned and worked with the judges so extensively. Those election judges became her personal friends, because they served for years and years.”
Olesen began her career in Burnsville in 1977, serving as a bookkeeper/receptionist, parcel records specialist and deputy city clerk before working her final 16 years as city clerk.
“What a little spitfire,” former colleague Lonnie Meissner wrote in an online remembrance.
“She encouraged me in my personal and professional life. She was a mentor ... even convincing me to get certification as a city clerk.”
Olesen was president of the Municipal Clerks and Finance Officers Association of Minnesota in 1999 and 2000. After retiring from Burnsville in 2006 Olesen maintained many friendships with city colleagues and clerks from around the state. Current Burnsville City Clerk Macheal Collins said Olesen was a “great mentor and friend.”
“She very much felt a kindred spirit to the other clerks around the state and was always interested in helping people that were new to it to get engaged with the professional society,” Ebeling said. “But they also consulted a lot with each other. They really were a bit of a fraternity-slash-sorority.”
Olesen excelled at clerk’s duties beyond elections.
“My first year on council, that woman got me through council,” said City Council Member Dan Gustafson, who first took office in 2005.
“She just kind of got me through all the nuances of being on the council and what that means,” Gustafson said. “She was great. She was someone that really cared about her city and how it worked, and I think she wanted to make sure her council was up to speed.”
Raised in south Minneapolis, Olesen graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1961. An avid horse rider, she participated in many shows across the tri-state area on her Arabian gelding Rambler. Through the shows she met Thomas Powers, who was her husband from 1963 to 1980. They had a daughter, Stephanie.
She became an active member of Singles Organized South and met Ken Olesen in early 1980. They played racquetball on their first date, in June 1981. They married in May 1991.
Together they traveled to Costa Rica, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, St. Martin and many of the 50 states. They enjoyed biking, hiking, playing tennis and bowling.
After their retirement Olesen spent mornings working out with friends at the Burnsville YMCA while Ken played tennis at Lifetime Fitness. She cherished her daughter, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband and daughter; grandchildren, Abby (Eric), Jacob (Brandi) and Jackson; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Stephan Hollingsworth (Karen), Marsha Baer, Lisa Reiner (John) and Laurie Hall (Jeff); and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life and gathering of family and friends were held May 18 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Burnsville. A reception after the service was at Lac Lavon Park in Burnsville. Memorials can be made to Matty’s Heart and Soul Animal Rescue.
