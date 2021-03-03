Time to ‘rebound and recover’ academically
Educational disruption and a resulting need to recalibrate testing benchmarks and growth targets are consequences of COVID-19, according to student achievement officials in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
Parts of two school years and two school closures under the pandemic have produced “a lot of volatility,” and “existing barriers were exacerbated” in teaching and testing, according to Anna Resele, data, assessment and research coordinator.
“I think it’s important to understand that the learning trajectories are now different,” she told the School Board during a Feb. 25 report on student achievement and performance gaps during the pandemic. “We are in a new reality, and there’s really no going back.”
Research shows that multiple transitions in school settings, “especially those of greater magnitude such as the ones experienced by our students during the pandemic, create a lag in progress,” said Imina Oftedahl, director of curriculum and instruction.
With a return to in-person learning, students should find the consistency and stability they need to “rebound and recover their academic progress,” Oftedahl said.
Overall, progress as measured by test scores has held up admirably, given the “highly unusual and disruptive circumstances — including the pandemic, but also racial unrest and protest, food and housing insecurity, and significant social isolation,” Oftedahl said. “That our student numbers remain steady in many cases means that our students are working to maintain their level of performance, and so rather than seeing growing gaps, we are seeing students performing in amazing ways under difficult circumstances.”
Gaps
The district’s achievement gap in reading on the spring 2019 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments was 27% for Black, Indigenous and students of color compared with white students, according to the district. The gap between students eligible for free or reduced-price meals and those not eligible was 31%.
In kindergarten and first grade, students of color and white students performed “below expectations” on tests of early reading skills this fall and winter, Oftedahl said. Students learning English showed significant disparities, she said.
In grades one through five, fall and winter scores show little change from existing gaps, “and the gap in performance with some of the largest disparities continues with our English learners,” Oftedahl said.
“There are some groups that continue to struggle pre-pandemic and post-pandemic, even with the changes in delivery models,” she said.
Fall and winter elementary math scores show “a continued significant struggle for all students across the board,” especially English learners, she said.
In middle school, where students took FAST tests in reading and math, there was “little impact of the pandemic on their scores,” Oftedahl said. Reading gaps for BIPOC students have ranged from 27% to 30% from fall 2019 through winter 2021. Reading gaps for students learning English ranged from 48% to 49%.
In math, gaps ranged from 25% to 28% for BIPOC students and 46% to 44% for English learners.
“The significant gaps that we saw last year still exist, but when we look at the performance of our students we don’t see any significant changes from last fall to this fall or last winter to this winter,” Oftedahl said.
At the high school level, ACT Aspire tests taken this year by ninth- and 10th-graders show 61% on track in English, 42% in reading, 35% in science and 37% in math. The tests measure whether students are on track to succeed on the ACT test given in 11th grade, said Frannie Becquer, secondary curriculum coordinator.
The lower math and science scores are partially explained by the fact that some of the material on the tests hadn’t been covered in class yet, Becquer said.
The scores show the district is “not seeing as many of the gaps that have been produced because of the pandemic,” she said.
Instruction
compromised
Elementary literacy instruction is an example of the compromises forced by distance learning, Oftedahl said.
“While teachers worked harder than ever before to adapt their curriculum to the various learning models, the elementary literacy curriculum was not designed for virtual delivery,” she said. “It has multiple components and asks students to work independently as well as in small groups and in pairs and one-on-one with the teacher.”
Elementary curriculum in general “is not designed for keeping people apart,” said Bethany Van Osdel, elementary curriculum and instruction coordinator. “This was hard, and the hardest, I would offer, on some of our youngest learners. Kindergarten classrooms are not supposed to be kept apart. They’re not supposed to be distanced.”
But students at home learned to keep their cameras on and “mute those mics,” Van Osdel said. They could socialize in “Buddy Break Out” rooms, she said, adding that the adaptability and tech savvy of even 5- and 6-year-olds is “nothing short of outstanding.”
“I can’t celebrate our students enough,” she said. “They have done what many would say was impossible and they have done it with passion and persistence.”
