Eagan Rotary awards Live to Give 2022 Community Grants

Eagan Rotary leaders stand with representatives of the 15 community organizations representatives that received the Live to Give 2022 Community Grants.

Eagan Rotary Foundation awarded grants to 15 organizations that benefit the Eagan community.

Eagan Rotary reports the 2022 Live to Give Walk raised $60,678 for its foundation to support major grants. The nonprofit set aside $10,000 to be given as small grants to organizations that give to the Eagan community.

