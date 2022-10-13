Eagan Rotary Foundation awarded grants to 15 organizations that benefit the Eagan community.
Eagan Rotary reports the 2022 Live to Give Walk raised $60,678 for its foundation to support major grants. The nonprofit set aside $10,000 to be given as small grants to organizations that give to the Eagan community.
The next Live To Give Walk fundraiser is scheduled for May 6, 2023, at the Eagan Central Park.
“Our Rotary Club wanted to give to those small organizations that make a difference,” said Andy Schmitz, co-chair of the Live To Give Walk for 2022 who serves as the club secretary and owner of the Andy Schmitz Insurance Agency of Eagan.
“Providing services that range from medical attention to community celebrations, they are valuable to Eagan, and individuals and families benefit when there is a local robotics club for teens, a men’s choir, and an organization that links single parent families with those have a heart to give more. They enrich us all,” Schmitz said.
The 2022 Community Gant recipients are: Dakota Child and Family Clinic, Dress for Success, Eagan Arts Festival, Eagan High School Robotics, Eagan Men’s Chorus, Feed My Starving Children, Guild Incorporated, Inver Grove Community College Fund Foundation, Kids ’n Kinship, Lifeworks, NAMI, Open Arms, Peacemaker MN, The Link and Treehouse.
The Rotary Club of Eagan, founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International, has a motto of “Service above Self” and its members are guided by the Rotary Four Way Test. The Eagan Club touts 62 members and meetings are noon on Wednesdays at the Lost Spur Golf Club in Eagan. Connect at eaganrotary.org and Facebook.
