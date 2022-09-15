Some oppose density, want to explore other options
The former John Metcalf Middle School property could become a 536-unit housing development called Metcalf Park.
Eagan City Council members discussed its concept plan during a work session Tuesday, Sept. 13.
“The sole purpose of the City Council’s review of the submitted concept plan is to review and obtain information about the potential conceptual comprehensive guide plan amendment,” said Eagan City Planner Mike Schultz.
Enclave Companies, in conjunction with Pulte Homes and Lifestyle Communities, offered a plan to build 536 units on 34.55 acres along with a private open and amenity space, a 1.4-acre public park, public trails and stormwater ponds.
Site today
John Metcalf Middle School at 2250 Diffley Road east of Cedar Avenue was closed in 2020 due to declining enrollment and district budget cuts.
In May, Sun Thisweek reported that Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 planned to sell the school site in Eagan for $12.3 million. The School Board approved a purchase agreement April 28 with Syndica LLP, a development partnership based in West Fargo, North Dakota.
The board gave the go-ahead in February to begin negotiations after Syndica made an offer for the property. The agreement gave Syndica three months to work with Eagan on development plans that will need to pass muster with the city, and during that period it can terminate the agreement. Syndica would then get four months to obtain development approvals.
The property is still owned by the district.
Council feedback
Council members discussed the proposal with three representatives from the concept team, Paul Heuer, director of land planning and entitlement with Minnesota Division of Pulte Homes, Brian Bochman with Enclave Companies and Ben Landhauser from Lifestyle Communities.
“We are not getting into any technicalities of any proposal tonight and that would be further on down the road when we have decided we want to move forward with this or another application or something else,” said Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire.
“At the same time, I want to recognize that this is a particularly unique property, I guess, and that the school district has an interest in getting out of their inventory and space and, quite frankly, getting it back on the public tax rolls as best as we can see.”
Laying out discussion parameters, Maguire said “If not this, what version of this or what other uses does the council see as having a potential and why?”
The discussion may give the school district some guidance on how it may be able to dispose of this property, the mayor said.
Council Member Paul Bakken said when he read the term “mixed use,” he thought the proposal would be more broad than just medium density residential and high density residential housing.
“I guess I get to be the wet blanket today but right now I can’t support the plan that is proposed and there are a number of reasons for that,” he said.
He was opposed to the plan based on its density, and city operating costs for dense housing developments.
Maguire disagreed.
“I don’t see the clear relationship with adding residential and the city demand in as quantifiable terms as council member Bakken does,” Maguire said.
The developer Heuer said that since this would be a private development, the company would be responsible for plowing and maintaining the streets, not the city.
The mayor argued it is a rarity when a city has a zero revenue producing property would turn into a tax revenue producing property like this.
“What I look at is the anticipated $660,000 to the city alone,” Maguire said, speaking of the estimated annual tax revenue the city could collect from this housing redevelopment.
Bakken said he would prefer single family homes with a mix or townhomes, or industrial. He also lobbied for a nonprofit use of the site, which Council Member Cyndee Fields agreed with.
In regard to density, Fields wants to see more homes that accommodate seniors’ needs who own boats and campers and cannot store them in a townhome or apartment development.
Council Member Gary Hansen agreed with Fields and said he would like to see a plan that reduces the number of apartments. He said the plan is laid out in an attractive way and he would not vote against it.
“If we are going to look for a place for high density in Eagan, this is an appropriate place for it,” Council Member Mike Supina said. “If we are going to do it, we have to take the opportunities where they are.”
He said he would like to see more commercial and retail development, but he said he understands the challenges with commercial and retail real estate now.
Bakken said he is not opposed to higher density housing, citing other apartment developments located across Eagan.
The council agreed to direct city staff to communicate with Dakota County Community Development Agency to inquire if any housing units could be built to be more affordable or subsidized.
The mayor expressed support for the proposal. He asked Jill Hutmacher, community development director, to inquire if the city has built the number of townhome units to keep up with demand, according to a survey from at least five years ago that anticipated demand for this type of housing.
Evaluation request
The proposal would demolish the school building, parking lots and ballfields to develop a mix of townhomes, apartments and a senior housing cooperative. Three developers will be responsible for their portion of the site.
Enclave Companies is proposing a four-story, 318-unit apartment building on 10.4 acres on the eastern portion adjacent to Highway 77/Cedar Avenue. It would have underground and surface parking, plazas, and a pool.
Pulte Holmes proposes 152 townhome units on 16.6 acres along the southern half. The plan shows two-story townhomes with two-stall garages for homes that start at about 1,850 square feet.
Edina-based Lifestyle Communities proposes a 66-unit, age-restricted housing cooperative for people 62 years and older on 3.3 acres adjacent to Diffley Road. It would have underground and surface parking along with a patio and garden space.
There would be an open lawn and play area, a 1.4-acre park and a trail system that encircles the development and provides pedestrian connections to public trails along Diffley Road and a sidewalk connection south toward Metcalf Drive.
The open space and park plan align with city requirements based on the number and types of units in the development.
The site is one mile north of Cedar Grove area that could provide jobs for residents, along with other commercial areas along Cliff Road. Minnesota Valley Transit Authority provides bus service in the area with service stops along Diffley Road.
Use change
The proposal would require the council to reguide the property from quasi-public to high density and medium density residential to accommodate a mix of multi-family residential uses such as market rate housing, age-restricted apartments and townhomes.
Before filling out a land use application, Metcalf Park would require the council to direct staff to make a Comprehensive Guide Plan amendment, according to Mike Schultz, Eagan city planner.
The submitted concept plan does not constitute a formal filing of a plan or an application with the city.
City staff said the current concept plan does not provide a level of detail to allow for an analysis of city code requirements, and the plan appears to illustrate sufficient parking and open space. City staff explained the developers propose to preserve as many trees as possible on the site.
