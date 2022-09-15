Concept plan for Metcalf Middle School property

Eagan City Council members discussed a concept plan during a work session Tuesday, Sept. 13 about the former John Metcalf Middle School property. The plan, if approved, could become a 536-unit housing development called Metcalf Park. Enclave Companies, in conjunction with Pulte Homes and Lifestyle Communities showed a concept to build 536 units on 34.55 acres with open amenity space and a 1.4-acre public park with public trails and storm water ponds. The school, located at 2250 Diffley Road east of Cedar Avenue, was closed in 2020 due to declining enrollment and district budget cuts.

 Submitted image

Some oppose density, want to explore other options

The former John Metcalf Middle School property could become a 536-unit housing development called Metcalf Park.

