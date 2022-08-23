Evan Robert Wilkens, 17, of Eagan MN, earned the highest advancement rank of Eagle Scout within the Boy Scouts of America and he was recognized Aug. 21 at his home in a ceremony and in celebration with his parents, Carrie and Adam Wilkens.
Evan Robert Wilkens, 17, of Eagan, earned the highest advancement rank and honor of Eagle Scout within the Boy Scouts of America.
He was recognized Aug. 21 at his home in a ceremony and in celebration with his parents, Carrie and Adam Wilkens. Wilkens is a member of the Boy Scout Troop #471 and Northern Star Council.
Since its inception in 1911, about four percent of Scouts earn this rank after a lengthy review process. Wilkens joins more than 2.5 million youth who earn this most prestigious rank. Each candidate must earn 21 merit badges and successfully complete a community, church, or synagogue-related service project to earn the Eagle Scout honor.
Wilkens far surpassed this requirement by earning 28 merit badges for his community project. He chose to build an outdoor music center for a playground center at ISD 191’s Diamond Center Early Childhood Center Preschool.
The rank of Eagle Scout holds a special significance in Scouting and as Wilkens enters his future endeavors in higher education, business, military and community service.
Wilkens is an active member at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church and Burnsville High School Symphonic Orchestra, and has competed in cross country track, Nordic and other track teams. He plans to graduate from Burnsville High School in 2023. He is considering a career in electrical engineering.
