Evan Robert Wilkens earns Eagle Scout honor

Evan Robert Wilkens, 17, of Eagan MN, earned the highest advancement rank of Eagle Scout within the Boy Scouts of America and he was recognized Aug. 21 at his home in a ceremony and in celebration with his parents, Carrie and Adam Wilkens.

 Submitted photo

Evan Robert Wilkens, 17, of Eagan, earned the highest advancement rank and honor of Eagle Scout within the Boy Scouts of America.

He was recognized Aug. 21 at his home in a ceremony and in celebration with his parents, Carrie and Adam Wilkens. Wilkens is a member of the Boy Scout Troop #471 and Northern Star Council.

