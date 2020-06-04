Drive-in concerts coming to Burnsville

Summer series starts June 26
A drive-in concert series in Burnsville may be one of few places for Twin Cities fans to get their live-music fix this summer.
With music clubs still in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic, Minnesota singer and impresario Mick Sterling is bringing five Friday nights of music to town — including a July 17 show by his longtime R&B band Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers.
The Relief Sessions Summer Concert Series is meant to bring some financial relief to musicians whose gigs have dried up and some lockdown relief to live-music fans with few options, Sterling said.
Concerts will be held in the parking lot of the Parkway Place commercial building at 101 W. Burnsville Parkway, on the southwest corner of Burnsville Parkway and Nicollet Avenue.
The series, featuring acts that will be familiar to many Twin Cities club- and festivalgoers, opens June 26 with the Johnnie Brown Experience at 6 p.m. and The Jorgensens at 8:15 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per person, per band, or $40 for the entire evening. Each evening will feature two bands.
“I know that some of the bands that are going to be playing this thing, this literally might be their only show of the summer,” Sterling said. “They have nothing booked. And that is a very sad statement.”
Sterling — known not only as an R&B belter but as the producer and star of numerous artist tribute shows — also has an empty performance calendar.
“The only way to get any work in this town is to create things that you can do,” said Sterling, who also works a delivery shift for UPS. “I’ve been in this community for 40 years, and I really hate that we’re not working.”
The series landed in Burnsville through Sterling’s association with Dan Gustafson, a City Council member. Gustafson, a Realtor, is the leasing agent for the Parkway Place building and founder of the Art and All That Jazz Festival that ran from 2004 to 2012 in Burnsville’s Nicollet Commons Park.
The August festival returned from hiatus last year, with music booked by Sterling’s company, Mick Sterling Presents. His Billy Joel tribute show was the day’s headliner.
“We knew Art and All That Jazz probably wasn’t going to happen (this year), so we were trying to figure out ways to make it happen,” said Gustafson, a former Minneapolis nightclub owner who once booked Sterling and his Stud Brothers.
The final piece was an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz that allowed drive-in theaters to open during the pandemic, said Gustafson, who has secured a special-event permit from the city.
“It certainly is old-fashioned,” Sterling said of the drive-in concept, “but the times require this kind of thought process to deliver music. There are no other options.”
There will be a full outdoor stage and an LED screen. To maintain social distancing, all vehicles will have a parking space between them, Sterling said. Patrons choosing to be outside must remain on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
“I can’t think of anything else that we can do to make this unique presentation safer than what we’re proposing to do,” Sterling said.
Food trucks on site will deliver orders that patrons place by phone. Alcohol sales and consumption won’t be allowed on the concert grounds.
There will be room for 70 to 80 cars.
“That gives us our drive lanes for people who go in and out, plus emergency vehicles if necessary,” Gustafson said. “And with the cars in every other parking spot, we have far more than a 6-foot distance between the cars.”
Sterling said the only comparable concert arrangement he knows of in the Twin Cities is at Crooners Supper Club in Fridley.
The Relief Sessions name is a takeoff on a virtual fundraiser for musicians Sterling did earlier this spring through his 30-Days Foundation.
Concert series sponsors Waste Management and Kraemer Mining and Materials, who have operations in Burnsville, are funding the stage, screen and sound system for five nights.
After that, it’s all driven by ticket sales, with a 65 percent cut for the band and 35 percent for Mick Sterling Presents, Sterling said.
Rain won’t necessarily be a show-ender, but if the weather is deemed unsafe for the performers, shows will be canceled and patrons refunded the face value of their tickets.
“The band is taking a risk,” Sterling said. “If it rains and we have to cancel the show one minute before the show starts and the entire band is there, the band doesn’t get paid. We’re in the Wild West of norms that musicians have to deal with.”
More shows are possible if he can attract more sponsorship, Sterling said.
The lineup
June 26 — The Johnnie Brown Experience, 6 p.m.; The Jorgensens, 8:15 p.m.
July 3 — Joyann Parker, 6 p.m.; Power of Ten, 8:15 p.m.
July 10 — Stealing Dan, 6 p.m.; High and Mighty, 8:15 p.m.
July 17 — Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers, 6 p.m.; GB Leighton, 8:15 p.m.
July 24 — Shabby Road Orchestra featuring Adam Levy, 6 p.m.; HEARTSONGS (music of Heart) featuring Cate Fierro and Katie Gearty, 8:15 p.m.
More information and tickets are available at thereliefsessions.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.