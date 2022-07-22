The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has released its draft solid waste permit for Waste Management’s Burnsville Sanitary Landfill. The permit would allow for an expansion of the landfill’s disposal capacity and regulate waste disposal activities for the next 10 years.

More than 80 percent of the solid waste entering the landfill comes from Hennepin and Dakota counties. Solid waste forecasts predict that the need for landfill disposal will continue to increase. The need for this expansion was identified during the MPCA’s Certificate of Need process.

