Don’t close Sioux Trail, Metcalf, defenders plead

Dec. 12 board vote possible
Already beset by the loss of students to other districts, School District 191 can expect more if it follows through on a consultant’s recommendation to close two northeast Burnsville schools.
That message was delivered to the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board at a Dec. 4 public hearing on school closings.
In remarks and written statements, most of more than 40 scheduled speakers rallied in defense of Sioux Trail Elementary and Metcalf Middle schools, which are proposed for closure along with Marion W. Savage Elementary on the district’s west end.
Sioux Trail, which had the largest contingent of supporters, was hailed as a close-knit, high-achieving, diverse school that anchors the North River Hills neighborhood and feeds students into Metcalf a half mile away.
Closing both schools, which serve Burnsville and Eagan students, would be a blow to the district’s northeast area, speakers said.
Several warned they’re already looking at neighboring Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196, the largest repository of District 191 resident students who open enroll to other districts.
“The truth is, I have already begun preparing my paperwork to open enroll into 196,” parent Laura Schmitz said. “And I’m not alone. There is already community discussion about ways that we can help ease the parental burden through ride sharing and carpooling.”
Numerous speakers took issue with consultant Roger Worner’s contention that closing Sioux Trail doesn’t pose the “geographic risk” that resulting out-migration of some its students could drain more district funding than closing the school would save.
“Sioux Trail and Metcalf pose a substantial geographical risk to the district, as they are both very close to the Eagan border,” parent Alysha Larkin wrote. “There are already students from this area open enrolling into ISD 196 — if the decision to close these two schools is made, a great number more will open enroll or move out of ISD 191.”
Worner identified four elementaries — Rahn in Eagan, Marion W. Savage in Savage, and Sioux Trail and Vista View in Burnsville — for possible closure. Worner said in his Nov. 14 recommendation he exempted Rahn, the district’s smallest and easternmost school, because of geographic risk.
Worner said he chose Sioux Trail over Vista View because the latter has more building capacity, more students, lower utility costs and fewer square feet per student.
The district commissioned Worner to study building use and efficiency in a district that lost 1,524 students from 2009-10 to 2018-19 and is projected to lose 736 more through 2023-24.
The district had a net loss of 1,556 students in 2017-18, with 598 nonresident students enrolling in and 2,154 resident students enrolling out.
The board was scheduled to discuss closings at a Dec. 10 workshop and possibly vote on them at its Dec. 12 meeting.
Eagan resident Jessica McMahon said if Metcalf closes and her daughter is reassigned to Nicollet Middle School in Burnsville, her distance from home to school will rise from 3.1 miles to 7.4.
“Why should I send my daughter all the way across Burnsville when there is a middle school in 196 that is 2.2 miles from my house?” McMahon asked.
Living in Eagan, she said she’s had to defend her decision to keep her family at Sioux Trail and Metcalf.
“I have stood up for this district more times than I can count and supported the teachers whenever possible,” McMahon said. “I do not want to move my kids to a different district, but I don’t see much of a choice when you close not one, but two of the amazing schools here.”
Parent Nancy Anderson — who attended Sioux Trail and Metcalf and graduated from Burnsville High School — said Sioux Trail was a major factor in her family’s purchase of her parents’ home in North River Hills.
“The diversity of students at Sioux Trail has grown by leaps and bounds since the ’80s, when I attended, and it feels like the perfect place for my biracial Latino kiddos to be and to be surrounded by others who are culturally similar and different from them,” said Anderson, who called Sioux Trail a community “staple.”
Worner cautions against using achievement results as a criterion in closing schools, calling it divisive. But several speakers touted Sioux Trail’s academic successes.
The school’s reading and math proficiency scores have been in the top three among the district’s 10 elementary schools for three years, said parent Jean Ann Jensen.
Sioux Trail’s test results for “traditionally low-scoring” student populations are high compared with the rest of the district, she said.
The school was one of eight named a School of Excellence in 2017 by the Minnesota Elementary Schools Principals’ Association. In 2016 it won a Humphrey School of Public Affairs Local Government Innovation Award for its work in cultural proficiency. The Minnesota Department of Education has honored its work in Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports.
“We’ve heard many times that we can’t use test scores, systems or awards in the (school closing) decisions because they are too subjective,” Sioux Trail Teacher Sharron Stalock said. “This would be like not using sales, productivity or market share numbers from a business.”
M.W. Savage Elementary teacher Annie Jarzyna-Ingles made the lone statement for keeping her school open. A pillar of the Savage community since the early 1950s, it honors the town’s namesake, she said.
The recommendation to spare “lower capacity Rahn” open is understandable, based on its proximity to District 196, Jarzyna-Ingles said.
But M.W. Savage’s attendance boundaries are “intertwined” with those of neighboring Prior Lake-Savage District 719, she noted.
“With our strange boundaries, close proximity to ISD 719, as well as Shakopee, how can Rahn be recommended to remain open for geographical purposes, but MWS is not?” she said.
According to Worner, geographic risk was the most critical of five criteria in recommending which schools to close, followed by building age and flexibility, smallest capacities, smallest enrollments and least cost-effective operations.
