Doldrum-breaking concert series returning to Burnsville

Drive-in shows set from May to September
A drive-in concert series that gave live music fans something to celebrate last year while putting a few bucks in musicians’ pockets is returning to Burnsville.
The Relief Sessions will be held over five weekends from May 28 through Labor Day, Sept. 6. More than 70 bands will play during 20 days and nights of music.
Most shows will be in the parking lot of the Burnsville Ice Center, the site of last year’s Relief Sessions. The series will move to Rosemount’s Central Park June 25-27 for its Folk and Rhythm Festival. And a Relief Sessions Comedy Tent will feature alumni of Dudley Riggs’ Brave New Workshop every Thursday through Saturday night in May. The site is the parking lot of the 101 Burnsville Parkway building on the southwest corner of the Parkway and Nicollet Avenue.
The Relief Sessions were launched last year by singer and music impresario Mick Sterling, a ubiquitous Minnesota presence who leads R&B band Mick Sterling and the Stud Brothers and numerous artist tribute bands.
For five weekends in June and July, with two concerts a night, the series gave locked-down musicians some work and dispirited music fans a lift from the COVID-19 doldrums. It was so well-received, Sterling’s company, Mick Sterling Presents, assembled a 12-day, 48-band encore series that ran consecutively each day of the canceled Minnesota State Fair.
The warm vibe around last year had bands itching to play this year, said Sterling, who is working on a second weekend in Rosemount in August and some Relief Sessions shows in Red Wing in October.
“It was really a joy,” Sterling said. “It was a lot of work to put together, but once we were there, it was beautiful. The emotion that came from the bands, but also from the audience, was palpable. People were crying. Band members were crying. Just to get back to doing what we should be doing as musicians and human beings, experiencing life last year, was amazing.”
This year’s lineup is bigger and more star-studded, with different genres each weekend.
“We really have a who’s who in the Twin Cities playing out here,” said Dan Gustafson, a Burnsville City Council member who is again helping organize the event with Sterling and booking agent John Scott.
Sterling expects big crowds and many appreciative car-horn honks for big names like the Flamin’ Ohs, Ipso Facto, Martin Zellar and the Hardways, G.B. Leighton, a Doug Maynard Band reunion and his own Stud Brothers, to name a few.
The series opens with International Legends Honors Weekend Friday, May 28, through Monday, May 31. The weekend of tribute acts will include several of Sterling’s.
Minnesota Rock and Roll Legends Weekend is Friday, June 18, through Sunday, June 20, including a Saturday trio of back-to-back shows by Flipp, Curtiss A and the Suburbs, the band that capped last year’s Relief Sessions with a pair of Labor Day shows.
“I think a lot of people are going to want to get two or three shows in a row, because this just doesn’t happen,” Sterling said. “Flipp and Curtiss A and the Suburbs, that’s a dream show at First Avenue, individually. People are going to get a real experience, I think, with this festival this year.”
The Folk and Rhythm Festival Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27, in Rosemount features evening headliners the Big Wu, Pat Donohue and the Prairie All-Stars and the Root City Band.
The Blues and Soul Legends Weekend Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25, features evening headliners The Combo, Chase & Ovation (Prince tribute) and the Doug Maynard Band reunion.
The Art and All That Jazz Festival — a Burnsville event Gustafson launched in 2004 — will be held Friday, Aug. 20, through Sunday, Aug. 22. Evening headliners on the Debbie Duncan Memorial Stage are the Peterson Family, Davina and the Vagabonds and the Dan Kusz Sweat Band.
The Country and Americana Weekend will close the series Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6, with evening headliners Anderson Daniel, Chris Wallin, Andy Griggs and the Tim Sigler Band.
Some shows earlier in the day will be free but most shows are ticketed events, with prices of up to $35 per band, per person (not per carload). There are no day passes. At the Comedy Tent tickets will cost $15.
“We want the bands to be able to make as much money as possible,” Sterling said. “They’re still not playing very much. The ticket shows are important for the bands, not just the festival.”
Like last year, cars will park with spaces between them for social distancing. People can bring food and lawn chairs and hang out next to their cars. A smattering of fans stood in front of the stage at last year’s shows.
Even after music clubs and festivals begin to reopen, Sterling thinks the drive-in model will stay.
“There is a convenience factor to doing something like this,” he said. “You don’t need to walk a long way to your car, you’re right next to your car. I think the large festivals, probably in 2022, will start sneaking back in maybe, but I don’t think this is going to go away. I think people like it. It’s almost like a tailgate situation, like you did at the old Met Stadium.”
The full lineup is at thereliefsessions.com. Ticket sales open at noon on Monday, April 12, at ticketworks.com.
