Spending pressures ahead in Burnsville
A divided City Council approved Burnsville’s 2022 budget and tax levy Tuesday with talk of hard choices on taxes and spending in the years ahead.
Budgeted spending totals $113.34 million, about 13% higher than in 2021 budget. Most of the increase is for capital projects, said Dan Tienter, the city’s interim finance director.
Revenue totals $110.96 million, also an increase of about 13%. Fund reserves will cover the gap between spending and revenue, Tienter said.
City taxes collected will rise by 4.8%, from $39.3 million in 2021 to $41.21 million next year. The city portion of the tax on a median-value home — valued at $277,300 in 2021 and $292,700 in 2022 — will rise by $71.88, or $5.99 a month.
The levy increase accounts for only 10 cents of the monthly tax bill increase, according to a city staff report. The 5.6% increase in valuation accounts for $5.89.
Council Member Cara Schulz, who opposes property tax increases and had voted against every budget and levy since taking office, continued that string Tuesday.
But Council Member Dan Gustafson also voted against the budget, suggesting the city hasn’t gotten serious about future spending pressures. The budget passed on a 3-2 vote and the levy on a 4-1 vote.
The council is “kicking this down the road” and looking at a “pretty sizable” increase in taxes in a few years, Gustafson said.
The Fire and Police departments have each called for staffing boosts to keep up with demand. The Fire Department said in April it wants to add 16 full-time employees, including six for ambulance crews, to meet annual rises in calls. Most Fire Department calls — 78% — are for emergency medical service.
The Police Department said in July it hopes to add staff to its Mental Health Unit: a full-time sergeant, two full-time officers, a part-time civilian data specialist and a full-time licensed social worker through Dakota County Social Services.
Gustafson asked if the 2022 budget includes any new hires.
“From an FTE (full-time equivalent) perspective, it’s essentially a neutral budget,” Tienter said.
Nor are the positions funded in the city’s plan to use $2 million annually from its $8 million share of federal American Rescue Plan funds to buy down and even out future levy increases. Under the plan, levy increases are envisioned to hold at 5.7% annually through 2026.
When the American Rescue Plan funds passed by Congress for COVID-19 relief are spent, the city will have to consider taxes, spending cuts or alternative funding strategies to backfill the money, according to Tienter.
“So the answer to the question, there is a cliff coming,” Council Member Dan Kealey said. “I think we need to understand what that is.”
Looking to the 2023 and 2024 budgets, it will take “difficult” and “courageous work” by the council to meet staffing challenges and “the needs of the people,” Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said.
Council Member Vince Workman acknowledged the spending pressure and said he didn’t “plan on losing any sleep tonight because of it.” He said he’s confident city staff and council members will meet the challenges in the next two to four years without “drastic” measures.
John Gessner can be reached at john.gessner@ecm-inc.com or 952-846-2031.
