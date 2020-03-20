School District 191 will is providing Grab-and-Go meals at five locations, weekdays through at least Friday, March 27. Both curbside pickup and delivery locations are available to any child ages 1 to 18.
Children may receive two meals each day -- one breakfast and one lunch per child per day. Children must be physically present to receive meals. Those who are sick or experiencing symptoms should not pick up meals.
Curbside pickup
Meals will be available for curbside pickup at two locations from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Nicollet Middle School (Door #20 near front entrance), 400 E. 134th St., Burnsville.
- Eagle Ridge Middle School (by the pool entrance), 13955 Glendale Road, Savage.
Delivery
Meals will be delivered to three locations between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Times are approximate.
- 11:00 a.m. - Arbor Vista mobile home community, 14750 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville. MN 55306
- 11:30 a.m. - Rambush Estates mobile home community, 14709 Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville.
- 12:00 p.m. - Chancellor Manor Apartments, 14250 Irving Ave S, Burnsville.
