Metcalf, Sioux Trail and M.W. Savage chosen
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board voted Dec. 12 to close Metcalf Middle School and Marion W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementary schools.
Some board members hesitated before their roll call votes confirming the separate resolutions for each school, and Board Member DeeDee Currier cast the lone nay vote when she was asked about closing Sioux Trail.
The approved actions set in motion steps to close the schools at the end of this school year.
The vote came two nights after board members affirmed during an emotional workshop meeting they would follow the recommendation of consultant Roger Worner, whom the district hired to review its facilities after years of declining enrollment. Worner called for three school closings in July and identified his choices in November.
Numerous public meetings since fall culminated in a Dec. 4 public hearing where speakers rallied to spare Sioux Trail, in particular, as well as Metcalf — Burnsville schools a half mile apart in the northeast corner of District 191.
Ominously, many speakers at the hearing threatened to open enroll into neighboring District 196 if the schools close. Heavy out-migration of students is already part of District 191’s enrollment woes.
Superintendent Theresa Battle, who inherited the school closings when she began work in July, read a prepared statement Dec. 12.
“I know these changes are about more than bricks and mortar,” Battle said. “They are about history, memories, emotions and relationships, too. I also believe that we will come out of this stronger, in a better position to serve our students, and that gives me hope and excitement about the future of 191.”
Decline over about 15 years has cut enrollment by nearly 2,000 students from its peak, Battle said. Grade level reconfiguration and the addition of prekindergarten classes have helped to fill emptying spaces, she said. But six of 10 elementary schools and two of three middle schools are underutilized based on state guidelines for square feet per student, Battle said.
The district projects it will lose 736 more students through 2023-24.
The seven-page resolutions for each school contain detailed justifications for the closings.
Enrollment decline and out-migration have hurt per-pupil revenue, with more pain on the way, the documents said. The district’s general fund balance fell by $7.7 million, or 32.7 percent, from 2012-13 to 2017-18.
Closing the schools will save $2 million, the district estimates.
Marion W. Savage is the district’s oldest, least modern and least flexible elementary school, the resolutions said. It has the third-smallest enrollment and is the least cost-effective to operate.
Sioux Trail has the third-smallest capacity among elementary schools, second-smallest enrollment and is the third least cost-effective school to operate.
Worner exempted Rahn Elementary in Eagan, the district’s smallest elementary school, from consideration because he said it poses the greatest “geographic risk” of losing students to other districts if it closes.
Vista View in Burnsville was another elementary candidate, but it has more capacity and enrollment than Sioux Trail, as well as lower utility costs and fewer square feet per student, the resolutions said.
Currier is a retired District 191 administrator whose last assignment was as Sioux Trail principal.
“With two east side schools on the closure list, I think geographic risk is blinking in neon,” said Currier, who voted for the resolutions to close Metcalf and M.W. Savage. “I cannot support closing two east side schools. My sense of fairness kicks in. Fairness in my thinking says an east side, a geographic middle and a west side school should be the recommendation.”
While some may react to the closings with “sadness and even anger,” Battle assured families that students will have “teachers and staff that care for them” at their new schools.
The closed schools won’t be mothballed, she said. Board members have said they want them repurposed “so they’re still a strong part of the community.”
The closings will be a “catalyst” for the district, Board Chair Abigail Alt said. Battle described a multifaceted approach to the future that includes building on the district’s comparatively high progress on 2019 state reading scores, closing achievement gaps between white students and students of color that range from 10 to 30 points in the elementary grades, leveraging buildings such as Diamondhead Education Center for financial advantage, and financial management and identification of new revenue sources.
“If we do our jobs well enough, I believe these closings will be temporary ... and that we’ll find a need for (the schools) again before too long,” Alt said.
With closings, work will follow on redrawing attendance boundaries for the 2020-21 school year. The district hasn’t changed boundaries in at least 20 years.
A team formulating proposals will include district officials and four or five nonparent residents, according to a district report. Six public meetings are tentatively set for Jan. 6 to 14, with board discussion of a final recommendation tentatively set for Jan. 23 and a possible vote on Feb. 6.
The process is an opportunity to create more “equity” and “culturally diverse schools” across the district, a district report said.
