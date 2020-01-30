School District 191 officials are preparing to make cuts in next year’s budget — a familiar task for the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district.
The 2020-21 general fund shortfall will range from $4 million to $7.5 million, depending on enrollment, officials estimate.
They blame the budget woes on state aid that has lagged inflation and continuing enrollment decline.
Current enrollment is down 347 students from the prior year, which sliced this year’s per-pupil revenue by $3.56 million, the district says.
Officials have yet to set a target amount for cuts. A budget recommendation is expected in March, with School Board approval in June.
A $6.57 million cut in the current year’s budget included the loss of 11 classroom teaching positions at the elementary schools, seven at the middle schools and 5.5 at the high school level.
The district blamed the shortfall on insufficient state funding, underfunding for special education and continued declining enrollment. Many other Minnesota districts also cut their 2019-20 budgets, even those with stable enrollment, according to district officials.
Minnesota schools will get a 2 percent increase in per-pupil funding next year, but it’s not adequate, Lisa Rider, executive director of business services, told the board at a Jan. 23 workshop.
The district’s costs rise by about 3.5 percent annually, or $4.6 million next year, she said. The state funding increase will add only $1.2 million, she said.
“I know it’s wearing, and I understand that,” Rider said.
Per-pupil state aid of $6,312 is $596 less than it would be had increases kept up with inflation since 2003, according to the district.
The shortfall estimates account for new revenue coming next year thanks to a successful levy referendum that will generate $1.6 million anually and the closing of three schools, expected to save about $2 million.
“We would be having a very different conversation if not for (citizens’) support and understanding,” Board Chair Abigail Alt said.
The district is planning budget presentations to district staff and the community. Information will also be at the district website (www.isd191.org).
The board will approve a revised budget for the current year on Feb. 6. General fund spending is $131.84 million.
