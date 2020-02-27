Approves new Achievement and Integration budget
With a new allocation of integration funds, School District 191 aims to improve graduation rates for diverse students, increase their kindergarten readiness and enroll more of them in rigorous high school courses.
A fourth goal is to increase the percentage of students exposed to “culturally responsive” instruction and classroom environments.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved Feb. 20 a three-year budget of $2.1 million under the state’s Achievement and Integration program. The district has long qualified for the program because it is deemed “racially isolated” compared with the adjoining Lakeville Area district.
Qualifying districts create new plans every three years under the program, which is funded 70 percent by the state and 30 percent by local taxes.
The overall goal is to eliminate the probability that students won’t reach full achievement based on their race or economic status, according to Imina Oftedahl, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
The plan’s graduation goal is to raise the district’s four-year rate from 78.5 percent to 90 percent. There are “significant disparities” in four-year graduation rates between students of color and white students, Oftedahl said.
Strategies include strengthening implementation of the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program; providing targeted, culturally responsive career and college-ready counseling; and increasing culturally responsive social-emotional and academic supports.
The kindergarten goal is to greatly increase the percentage of students of color and low-income students showing kindergarten readiness in prereading. Officials hope to raise the percentage from 31.5 to 70.
Strategies include boosting prekindergarten enrollment and recruitment and developing strong home-school partnerships.
Parents “are the key educators for our prekindergarten students,” Oftedahl said.
In high school, the goal is to greatly narrow the 24 percent disparity between the percentage of students of color and white students taking rigorous courses that bestow college credit or a professional certificate.
“This is a tremendous gap,” Oftedahl said; the goal is to cut it to 5 percent.
Strategies include boosting culturally responsive social-emotional and academic supports and ensuring equitable access to such courses.
Some of the district’s standards for admission to the courses are “not necessarily culturally responsive,” Oftedahl said. Some are based on a single test score. Some diverse students say the courses are “not for them” or worry they won’t get needed support if they struggle, she said.
The district also aims to raise the percentage of students with access to teachers and classrooms “demonstrating culturally responsive pedagogy” from 46 to 75. Those classrooms meet benchmarks for Culturally Proficient Schools.
