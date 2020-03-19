Some sacred cows from the last round of budget-cutting in School District 191 may be on the line in the next.
Class size increases, elimination of ninth-grade sports and middle school orchestra, and longer walking distances for students are on the table as officials seek about $2 million in savings to balance the 2020-21 budget.
A 5 percent increase in athletic and activity fees is also on the table.
Unlike past rounds of budget-cutting, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district says it is protecting top instructional priorities first rather than having the School Board choose from a menu of cuts offered by department and program heads.
“We’re identifying priorities rather than brainstorming line-item cuts,” Lisa Rider, director of business services, told the board March 12. The board continued budget discussions at a March 13 workshop.
The priorities are, according to a district report:
• Implementing the Pathways model at all elementary and middle schools next year — which officials say is popular with parents — while protecting high school Pathways offerings.
• Offering voluntary prekindergarten at each elementary school.
• Meeting unique student needs through social workers and cultural liaisons.
• Maintaining class sizes.
• Ensuring equity through school-level equity teams and staff training.
• Maximizing available funds, through strategies such as next year’s school closings, which the board approved in December, and spending restricted funds when possible.
The district faces a projected deficit of about $8.5 million. Rider had suggested it would be $8.8 million, based on an enrollment estimate of 7,506 students next year. The number reflected a larger-than-usual decline, assuming that more students will leave the district with the closing of Sioux Trail and M.W. Savage elementary schools and Metcalf Middle School.
Board members chose a more optimistic projection with 100 more students.
Whittling the deficit are a new voter-approved levy ($1.6 million in revenue), the school closings ($2.6 million in savings), staff “right-sizing” based on enrollment decline ($1.3 million in savings) and additional “adjustments and efficiencies” ($1.1 million in savings).
With projected enrollment of 7,606 students, that still leaves an estimated $1.95 million hole.
The tentative contract settlement reached with district teachers this week leaves the number in limbo (see related story in this edition). The budget projections were based on salary schedule increases of 1 percent a year in the two-year contract. Settlement figures haven’t been released.
A higher settlement “will also mean a higher expense and a bigger deficit, or the need for more reductions,” Rider said.
“This initial budget invests in our strategic directions: Close gaps and raise achievement for all students, create a culturally proficient school system, maximize resources for optimal student learning, and lastly, increase the capacity for partnership with the community,” Superintendent Theresa Battle told the board.
But she won’t “sugarcoat the impact of staff reductions.”
“We will be losing beloved colleagues, our children will be losing beloved staff, and we will be losing the talent and expertise of possibly newly hired staff,” Battle said.
Closing the three schools and right-sizing for declining enrollment will claim 49.1 teaching positions, said Human Resources Director Stacey
Sovine.
If class sizes are raised by two students, the loss would be 65.6 positions, he said.
Raising class sizes by one student at the elementary level would save $490,000, according to the district. Savings would be $105,000 for the middle schools and $140,000 for the high schools.
Those are among a $1.05 million list of cuts for board consideration. Some were on the table in past years. The list includes middle school orchestra ($59,500) and ninth-grade sports ($84,000), which drew strong objections and were ultimately preserved last year when the board cut the 2019-20 budget.
It includes an extra half mile walking distance ($115,600) and the activity fee hike ($125,400).
“That’s going to be some challenging conversations we’re going to have in the coming weeks,” Board Member Eric Miller said. “And it’s going to be felt throughout our district.”
A public budget presentation was scheduled for March 18 but canceled because of COVID-19. Public input is being taken at www.isd191.org/budget-input.
Presentations may be arranged in March and April. A budget recommendation is expected in April.
Final board approval will be in June.
Rider stressed that continued declining enrollment and the resulting loss in per-pupil revenue isn’t the chief reason the district faces shortfalls.
“We adjust our staffing each year as that occurs to accommodate that,” she said. “The biggest problem is in our funding.”
In addition to subsidizing special education costs that should fall to the federal and state governments, the district says state funding is $4.5 million behind inflation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.