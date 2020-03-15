District 191 closing schools Monday

In response to direction from Gov. Tim Walz, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 has decided to cancel school beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29.

The closure includes all practices, activities and community education programs, including Project KIDS school-age care, Ready to Grow and Ready to Learn, the district announced Sunday on its website. Students will not have required schoolwork to complete at home during these next two weeks.

The closure is two days earlier than the Wednesday closure Walz recommended Sunday,

During the closure, staff will review and finalizing the district’s Flex Learning Plan for the possibility of distance learning starting Monday, March 30.

On Tuesday, March 17, students and families will be able to go to school for the sole purpose of picking up materials they need, including medication, learning devices and needed personal items. Additional details about the process for picking up materials is forthcoming, the district said.

“We recognize the significant impact this extended closure will have on our entire community, students, families, and staff, and we know there are many questions that we can’t answer right now.” the announcement said. “This time off will allow for more detailed planning so we can provide equitable and effective service to our students, including regarding providing meals and providing child care for health care and emergency service workers. Please watch your email or the District 191 website at www.isd191.org/COVID-19 for updates.”

Tags

Load comments