Metcalf Middle and M.W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementary schools will close at the end of 2019-20 year
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board voted to formally close Metcalf Middle School and M.W. Savage and Sioux Trail elementary schools during its regular meeting Thursday night.
Some board members hesitated before their role call votes confirming the separate resolutions and Board Member DeeDee Currier was the only member to cast a nay vote when she was asked about closing Sioux Trail Elementary.
The approved actions will set in motion steps to close the schools at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
There was no discussion by board members after each of the resolutions were read during the meeting.
Over the past two months, board members, staff, students and community members have held several meetings to review the proposal from consultant Roger Worner to close the three schools.
Many have cited the difficulty in school closures, the impact on their communities and the effect on the district’s future enrollment and finances.
Superintendent Kathleen Battle read a prepared statement Thursday that summarized the feelings that have surfaced during the process.
She said the changes are about memories, history and emotion, and she understands that the decisions will be met with sadness and anger.
Battle said the district will come out of this process stronger and in a better position to serve students.
She said the closures will offer the district the best way forward to serve students and the community.
Battle said they have to forge a new vision for District 191, while addressing its financial situation.
She said the closed buildings will not be mothballed, but repurposed in a new way to serve the community.
The district commissioned Worner to study building use and efficiency in a district that lost 1,524 students from 2009-10 to 2018-19 and is projected to lose 736 more through 2023-24.
The district had a net loss of 1,556 students in 2017-18, with 598 nonresident students enrolling in and 2,154 resident students enrolling out.
With closings, work will follow on redrawing attendance boundaries for the 2020-21 school year.
The whole district would be affected, Board Chair Abigail Alt said in November. The district hasn’t changed boundaries in at least 20 years.
A team formulating proposals will include district officials and four or five nonparent residents, according to a district report. Six public meetings are tentatively set for Jan. 6 to 14, with board discussion of a final recommendation tentatively set for Jan. 23 and a possible vote on Feb. 6.
The process is an opportunity to create more “equity” and “culturally diverse schools” across the district, the report said.
John Gessner contributed to this story.
