Members speak of sleepless nights, struggles
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board sat through an emotional work session Tuesday evening at the Diamondhead Education Center.
It was the last public meeting before the board was expected to determine if it would close three district schools.
Board members indicated that they were committed to closing the three recommended schools.
The official vote was expected Dec. 12 after this edition went to press.
Several members expressed how hard the situation has been for them often while wiping tears away.
Some spoke of losing sleep. Others struggled to complete their thoughts. Many sat with a box of tissues nearby.
Board members said closing schools was not why they wanted to be on the School Board.
“But enrollment continues to decline, and it has been for the past 10 years,” Chair Abigail Alt said.
The elementary schools were built to hold more than 500 students, but they now enroll between 300 to the low 400s.
Board members asked a few questions of consultant Roger Worner, who recommended closing Sioux Trail Elementary, Marion W. Savage Elementary and Metcalf Middle schools, but they didn’t discuss any alternative plans.
Worner addressed some misconceptions he has heard throughout the process.
He confirmed that the teaching staff would follow the students.
“This is not a measure that would result in staff loss,” Worner said.
Board Member Eric Miller reiterated that the district isn’t changing its class size policy.
“The teachers are moving with the students,” Miller said.
Miller also said there may be little to no increase in busing costs, and some students may experience shorter bus rides.
Board Member DeeDee Currier said she was optimistic that one day the schools could reopen should enrollment increase.
She recalled a conversation with a former coworker who spent time in the Robbinsdale where one of its schools that closed eventually reopened.
Currier cited several housing developments in the works. She also noted that many Burnsville residents are older and may eventually move, which could lead to more homes for young families with children.
Closing the three schools could save the district approximately $2 million annually, according to documents shared Tuesday evening.
“If we didn’t close three schools we’d be looking at cutting $3 to $4 million in programming and staffing cuts,” Alt said.
The board will likely still have to deal with a budget shortfall, but there were too many unknown variables to know how much.
Worner said his recommendations weren’t based on one single variable. Among the criteria were the age of the school, where district-wide services are offered, a square feet per student calculation and utility costs.
Worner said every school has a geographical risk of losing students to outside districts.
Several School Board members expressed sadness from hearing that some families had already registered to open enroll outside of District 191 before a vote.
Alt said all of the districts schools are excellent.
“All the students will be absorbed into a great school,” Alt said.
Miller said nearly every student in the district will be affected by closing any school because boundaries will need to be redrawn.
Many members spoke of being optimistic about the future.
“The agony is on the front end,” Worner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.