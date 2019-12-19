Reflects successful referendum
The District 191 School Board held its annual truth in taxation hearing Dec. 12 and approved the levy for taxes payable in 2020.
The levy is $44.24 million, a 1.24 percent increase.
School taxes on a $200,000 Burnsville home in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district will fall from $899 in 2019 to $892 in 2020, according to the district.
Taxes would have fallen to $837, but voters approved a November levy referendum that added $1.6 million. The referendum’s effect on the $200,000 home is $55, according to the district.
District taxes on a $350,000 Burnsville home will fall from $1,647 in 2019 to $1,628. The referendum will cost the homeowner $96.
The levy includes a 3.66 percent increase in the general fund levy and a 7.74 percent decrease in the debt service levy.
The levy reflects a downward adjustment of $635,580 based on lower-than-expected student enrollment.
No one spoke at the tax hearing.
