Magnets to be discontinued
School closings in District 191 will be joined by program changes as the district reorganizes itself for the 2020-21 school year.
The eight elementary and two middle schools will become K-eight Pathways schools that align with the career-exploration Pathways model at Burnsville High School.
The district’s three elementary magnet school programs will be discontinued.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School Board approved the K-eight Pathways model Feb. 20.
The buzz among parents has been positive, Board Member Darcy Schatz said.
“I can’t wait. I’m super excited about this,” she said, calling K-eight Pathways “a game-changer for this district for sure.”
The change follows the board’s December vote to close Sioux Trail and M.W. Savage elementaries and Metcalf Middle School after this year because of declining district enrollment.
The district also reconsidered its three magnet programs (Gifted and Talented at Harriet Bishop, STEM at William Byrne and Arts and Technology at Rahn). They were formed in 2008 and 2010 as part of the state Achievement and Integration program for which the district qualifies.
The magnets have done little to promote racial integration or draw increased enrollment to buildings with available capacity. And subsequent district budget cuts “have eliminated support of the unique learning opportunities at each site,” said a report from Superintendent Theresa Battle.
All students will now have access to programs in four Pathways: Visual and Performing Arts Literacy; Math, Design and Engineering; Entrepreneurship; and Health, Well-Being and Social-Emotional.
Under a three-year transition at the elementary schools, the first year will offer an advanced learning specialist, band and orchestra “round robin” experiences in fifth grade, a digital learning specialist and design and coding units, support for maker spaces and a K-five math curriculum pilot.
The middle school program will include two Pathways elective courses daily, chosen from health/physical education, digital learning, Family and Consumer Science, band or orchestra, Project Lead the Way, art, drama and world language.
Teams of teachers will stay with the same group of students all year, tracking their strengths and weaknesses, said Imina Oftedahl, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. Periods will be cut from the current nine to five, reducing the between-class transitions that can fatigue students and replacing them with learning time, she said.
“If you have spent any extended amount of time in a building with 800 12- to 14-year-olds, you know they have some unique needs and they have some unique ways that they operate, and it is important that we do not treat them like elementary children, and they’re not quite young adults yet,” Oftedahl said.
Math and English language arts will each command a 90-minute daily block.
Intervention and enrichment will occur during WIN (What I Need) time in the math and English blocks.
For career and college readiness, AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) will be available as an elective, and the program’s supports and strategies will be applied in other classes. There will be “more push for AVID schoolwide,” Oftedahl said.
Eighth-graders will get the Naviance career-exploration program.
The full middle school program will be phased in over two years.
