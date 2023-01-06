District 191 Year in Review: End of mask mandate, Metcalf, enrollment made news

For leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, lead licensed school nurse Bernie Bien was chosen in March to receive District 191's Spirit of Excellence Award (file photo by John Gessner).

School District 191 ended its mask mandate in 2022, heralding the return of normalcy after being on COVID-19 emergency footing since March 2020.

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district also saw its first sign of enrollment stability in years, overcame a $10 million revenue shortfall without deep staff cuts, welcomed new principals and began the process of selling the old Metcalf Middle School for redevelopment.

