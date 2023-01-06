District 191 Year in Review: End of mask mandate, Metcalf, enrollment made news

School District 191 ended its mask mandate in 2022, heralding the return of normalcy after being on COVID-19 emergency footing since March 2020.
The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage district also saw its first sign of enrollment stability in years, overcame a $10 million revenue shortfall without deep staff cuts, welcomed new principals and began the process of selling the old Metcalf Middle School for redevelopment.
From the pages of Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek, here are news highlights from 2022.
Mask mandates lifted
Prompted by new federal health guidance and joining a nationwide wave of similar school and government actions, District 191 ended its COVID-19 mask mandate effective Monday, March 7.
The School Board voted unanimously March 3 for three resolutions reversing the requirement that everyone 3 and older wear masks in buildings and on buses, regardless of vaccination status. The board-approved mandate had been in effect all school year. Some districts had allowed more flexibility on masks in 2021-22.
The board had been scheduled to act on new mask rules at its March 10 meeting after reviewing a proposal on Feb. 24. But new guidance issued the next day by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention prompted a March 3 special meeting.
Staff members and families “on both sides of the fence” have lobbied board members in recent weeks, Board Member Abigail Alt said.
Going forward, no one in school should be judged or denigrated for masking or not masking, Board Member Eric Miller said.
One week after voting to lift the mandate for most students and staff, the board gave the same privilege to preschool students and staff.
Board members voted unanimously March 10 to lift the remaining mandate for 2- to 5-year-olds in early childhood and voluntary prekindergarten programs and the adults who work with them, including bus drivers.
Nurse rose to COVID’s occasion
When Bernie Bien became District 191’s lead licensed nurse more than four years ago, she thought her next career move would be retirement.
Instead it was COVID-19. Bien has been the district’s COVID health and safety expert, its chief conduit of knowledge on the ever-changing pandemic and mitigation steps required or recommended for schools.
For her calm, thorough leadership, Bien was chosen in March to receive the district’s 2022 Spirit of Excellence Award. Superintendent Theresa Battle called Bien “my rock” and “my shero.”
“I’ve got to tell you, when I stepped up to be the lead, I never thought I would be helping to lead us through a pandemic,” said Bien, who came to the district in 1992 as the nurse at Hidden Valley Elementary. “Truly, when I stepped up, I really assumed my next position would be retirement. I guess doors open for reasons. The door for lead opened up for me for a reason.”
Enrollment stability?
After years of declining enrollment, a trend dating to the late 1990s, enrollment largely stabilized this year.
The district had 7,343 students in kindergarten through 12th grade as of Oct. 1, according to its annual fall enrollment report. The loss of only 32 K-12 students since Oct. 1, 2021, was a departure from recent years, when losses numbered in the hundreds. The district has normally projected attrition of 25 to 30 students per grade, Stacey Sovine, executive director of administrative services, told the School Board Nov. 10.
“This year, instead of going down, they actually stayed flat or increased,” Sovine said. “That’s good news. That kept us flat.”
Sovine said he suspects increased housing turnover during the low-interest-rate period before inflation and higher mortgage rates brought more school-age families into the district.
Also, open enrollment of resident students out of district schools “may be slowing down as well,” Sovine said.
But a kindergarten class of about 590 is a sharp drop from the typical class of about 650, he said, blaming a declining birth rate. Sovine said he expects kindergarten classes to drop by about 20 more per year in the next five to six years.
Revenue shortfall
bridged
Facing a $10 million revenue shortfall, the School Board in June approved a 2022-23 budget that avoided deep staff and program cuts.
The budget includes spending $3.2 million of the district’s allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to maintain 30 full-time staff positions that would otherwise have been cut.
“Right-sizing” staff levels to reflect declining enrollment while maintaining class-size goals saved another $3 million. The budget-balancing plan also included $1.3 million in spending adjustments, mostly cuts, and use of some fund reserves.
Based on a projected loss of 217 students in 2022-23, right-sizing was expected to claim 22.5 instructional and support staff positions, as well as 2.5 licensed special education positions and four nonlicensed special education positions.
But counter to recent district trends, the enrollment loss this year was only 32 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the district’s October enrollment report.
Middle school day
shortened
In April the School Board vote to shorten the school day by 20 minutes at the district’s two middle schools.
The shorter day has several benefits, officials say.
Teachers have more time for professional development and collaboration. Teachers also have more time to consult with parents and help students with homework after school.
And middle school students participating in Burnsville High School sports can arrive on time for practice and not have to leave school early for games and matches.
The change moved ending times at Nicollet and Eagle Ridge middle schools from 2:50 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and reduced total instructional minutes from 390 to 370. Minutes in core classes were reduced from 90 to 84.
Metcalf housing plan meets resistance
The district’s plan to sell Metcalf Middle School, one of three schools it closed in 2020 amid declining enrollment, has met with skepticism from nearby residents.
Neighbors packed a Dec. 6 meeting seeking more information about the potential development that could sprout up on the 34.5-acre property off Diffley Road in Eagan. Some residents opposed the inclusion of high-density housing. Some also voiced concerns about past problems with water, drainage and flooding in nearby neighborhoods.
Townhomes, apartments and senior housing totaling 536 units are proposed for the property.
In April the School Board approved a $12.3 million purchase agreement with Syndica LLP, a development partnership based in West Fargo, North Dakota. Once the sale is closed, the agreement gives Syndica six months to demolish the school.
The development proposal’s fate rests with the Eagan City Council, which would vote on a comprehensive plan amendment first, then a planned unit development and a preliminary plat application. Council votes could come in September 2023, followed by public hearings in December. A final plat could come to the council sometime from January through March 2024. Construction could begin in the summer of 2024.
Principal resigns,
others installed
Eagle Ridge Middle School Principal Mohamed Selim resigned effective May 23, six days after his arrest in St. Louis Park for attempting to solicit prostitution from an undercover officer posing on the phone as a 15-year-old girl. Selim, 38, of Lakeville, was sentenced Nov. 4 in Hennepin County District Court to 30 days in the county workhouse and three years of probation. Under a plea deal, Selim will also serve 30 days in the county’s Sentencing to Serve work program, published reports said.
He was replaced at Eagle Ridge by Dave Helke, who had been principal of Burnsville High School.
Bill Sommers, who has served as an interim principal at several Twin Cities schools, was named BHS interim principal for 2022-23.
Frannie Becquer was installed as principal of Nicollet Middle School. She was a BHS associate principal the previous year and a coordinator in the district’s Systems Improvement and Student Achievement department before that.
Salma Hussein, the new principal of Gideon Pond Elementary, was assistant principal at St. Paul Central High School the last two years, focusing on family and community engagement, supporting teachers, promoting culturally responsible instruction and building a positive school culture.
Chris Bellmont, a longtime district administrator and teacher, replaced Brian Gersich as assistant superintendent. Gersich left to become superintendent in Waconia.
Seeking more diverse staff
Officials announced in October a number of steps they would take to try to diversify a staff that lags far behind the district’s 68.8% students of color.
The effort is a result of a 2021 memorandum of understanding between the district and the teachers union, the Burnsville Education Association, committing both to seeking diversity solutions.
With 4% teachers of color now, the district has been stuck at 4% or 5% since 2019.
The MOU committee has a number of recommendations for creating a culturally responsive work environment, from expanding staff affinity groups to more training for staff leaders in fostering culturally proficient schools and tamping down micro-aggressions.
Mentoring for newer teachers of color is also important, BEA President Wendy Drugge said.
“When you don’t have systems like that, that’s why teachers of color are leaving at a faster rate,” she said.
Last year the district was awarded a $750,000 Grow Your Own grant by the Minnesota Department of Education to recruit people of color, such as educational assistants in the district, to become teachers. Grant funds are used to help support them academically and financially and provide mentors and coaches.
The department also awarded the district a $415,000 Student Pathway grant to create an Educators Rising Academy for district students, give scholarships to up to 187 students who enter teacher prep programs and reach down into the middle schools to interest kids in teaching.
Parents question
transgender
guidelines
Many Somali parents questioned a new set of staff guidelines for supporting transgender and gender-expansive students. Parents were concerned that the guidelines, which the School Board approved in November, could be used to keep from them information about their children.
One sentence on privacy rights has especially alarmed some parents:
“School district personnel shall not disclose information that may reveal a student’s transgender or gender-expansive status to others, including parents (emphasis added) and other school personnel, unless legally required to do so or unless the student has authorized such disclosure.”
In a statement read at the Dec. 8 regular board meeting, Chair Lesley Chester apologized for “the confusion this has caused” and said the district plans to update the guideline language.
Parents’ assertions that “we’re going to start denying parents access to information about their children” aren’t true, Chester said.
“It’s more accurate to say that district staff will provide information to parents about their students in almost all instances,” she said.
“The only exception to this, which is required by law, is when the student requests the information be kept private and keeping the information private is in the best interests of the student.
“For example, if denying the parent access to the information is needed to protect the child from physical or emotional harm.”
That’s not a change in district policy, “and it is the same in all school districts and charter schools because it’s required by law,” Chester said.
